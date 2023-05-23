The Bell Tower on 34th has announced wedding event packages for couples in Spring, Texas, looking for spacious venues suitable for a large number of guests.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - As part of its series of offerings for customers around Houston, The Bell Tower on 34th has launched custom event packages for couples in Spring, Texas, who are looking for large venues near Houston. The venue houses several event spaces and is near the William P. Hobby Airport and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

More information is available at https://thebelltoweron34th.com/wedding-venues-in-houston





According to the company, its package comes standard with access to a broad array of amenities such as catering, food tasting, complimentary valet parking, dressing rooms, a wait staff, and more. It added that each event space in The Bell Tower on 34th is private, meaning that guests will not be asked to share common areas with attendees from a different event.

"When people receive a 'save the date' card for a wedding at The Bell Tower on 34th, they know they'll be part of something very special," said property event coordinator Damaris De Leon. "We are experts at creating personalized events that showcase a couple's love story, and with the many magnificent indoor and outdoor spaces at our property, there's no better place to celebrate this milestone day."

With these packages, couples can choose an outdoor wedding ceremony followed by a champagne toast in the grand salon and a reception in any of the property's grand ballrooms. Meanwhile, those who prefer a smaller affair can follow their toast with a reception in the Contessa Ballroom, which is part of The Bell Tower on 34th's micro-wedding package.

Those looking for outdoor reception spaces, however, can choose between the Three Oaks Courtyard, the Candela Fountain Courtyard, and the Waterwall Courtyard and Garden.

The Bell Tower on 34th has an in-house chef, Mr. Sergio Arellano, who leads a hand-picked staff in charge of preparing dishes on site, ensuring guests that the food for their event is cooked and served fresh.

Standing by for each event is the venue's resident staff who can offer guidance throughout the planning of the wedding. These experienced professionals offer advice on choosing décor, celebration timelines, and menu preparation.

For bookings and inquiries, interested parties may visit https://thebelltoweron34th.com

Contact Info:

Name: Roger Igo

Email: roger@bell34.com

Organization: The Bell Tower on 34th

Address: 901 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018, United States

Website: https://thebelltoweron34th.com

