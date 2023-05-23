Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations software ("DAM"), is pleased to announce it was selected by a world leader in audio product design, development, and manufacturing (the "Customer"). Commencing in May 2023, with first-year billings of $190,000, the auto-renewing subscription includes MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") platform; Audio/Visual Intelligence ("AVI") engine; CDN Linking; connectors for Azure Single Sign-On module, Office 365, CI-Hub; API access for custom integrations; and implementation services and ongoing training and support.

The Customer has been on a company-wide digital transformation journey that has enabled them to become a true disruptor in their market. Together with Microsoft, and other leaders in digitization, they completely reimagined how they do business by taking a digital-first and automated approach throughout their entire value chain - design, development, manufacturing, and customer delivery and support. In 2021, they went live with their transformation which has streamlined their operations and significantly reduced overheads and inefficiencies in the manufacturing process to create a purpose-built sustainable and high-value-to-customer operation that is unrivalled in their industry.

Digital asset management is a foundational component for their complete vision to truly be a digital entity and to realize the full value of their strategy. However, their incumbent, traditional enterprise DAM was not able to meet their cutting-edge DAM requirements. Accordingly, their team conducted extensive research into the highest-rated DAM vendors in comparison to the shortcomings of their incumbent DAM. Based on their review, they requested a demo as an inbound lead and selected MediaValet for its Microsoft ecosystem, unrivalled customer support, innovative features, ease-of-use and hyper-scalability.

"We are inspired by this Customer's journey and are honored to have been selected as their DAM of record", commented Rob Chase, President and CEO of MediaValet. "They recognized that digitization is a critical success factor for their business, invested in cutting-edge technology, and put that technology to use in the fullest extent of its capability. A best-of-breed DAM is critical for managing high-value assets, particularly in global product design and manufacturing environments, and we're humbled to be selected as a trusted partner in support of their digital transformation. To us, this reinforces the importance of building a cohesive digital strategy, the critical need to be excellent at managing your digital assets and content, and the ability of MediaValet to meet the needs of the most demanding customer environments."

Continued Mr. Chase, "This is also encouraging given the current macro-economic environment, as the Customer went from an inbound lead to a new customer in less than 70 days - a juxtaposition from our sales cycles in Q1. Part of this is due to our HotDAM! vision, informative marketing approach and partner ecosystem. Our Microsoft strategy and integration partner, InterOperate ("IO"), were also influential. IO will be leveraging our API to connect MediaValet with their Product Lifecycle Management system - a critical component in a company with an extensive, global, and highly technical product portfolio. This also reflects the emerging opportunity we see in disrupting legacy enterprise DAM solutions that struggle to meet the ease-of-use and cutting-edge needs of today's enterprise-use-case demands for DAM."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

