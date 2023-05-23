Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - Cannara Biotech Inc (TSXV: LOVE) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Cannara Biotech Inc is scheduled to present on June 7th at 3:00 PM PT. Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer, will be leading the presentation.

We invited interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Cannara Biotech Inc

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FSE: 8CB0) is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Québec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 120,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

For further information on Cannara Biotech Inc:

Nicholas Sosiak

Chief Financial Officer

5146880007

nicholas.sosiak@cannara.ca

www.Cannara.ca