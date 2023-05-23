Chinese manufacturer Bslbatt claims that its newest product is the world's thinnest high-voltage residential battery. It can purportedly operate for more than 6,000 cycles and has a 90% depth of discharge.Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, will release One PowerPeak HVS, a new wall-mounted storage system for use with residential PV systems, at the SNEC exhibition in Shanghai, China, this week. "At 140mm thick, this is the world's thinnest high-voltage residential battery," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. The company offers the storage system in seven versions with ...

