BrightInsight Named 2023 Global Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Better Patient Outcomes with Digital Solutions

BrightInsight's Platform and out-of-the-box Disease Management Solution speed time to market for patient apps, enabling biopharma to differentiate their therapies, improve conversion and enhance the patient experience.

SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) solutions industry and based on its findings, recognizes BrightInsight, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider accelerating compliant digital health innovation, with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. BrightInsight partners with biopharma and medtech companies to rapidly build, maintain, and scale compliant companion apps, Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solutions, algorithms, and analytics dashboards that aim to improve clinical outcomes and enhance the patient journey.





As patients continue to expect personalized digital support tools for their therapy, biopharma and medtech companies are developing SaMD and patient-facing apps. Customized to address specific patient pain points and brand challenges, apps can increase first-fill rates, adherence and persistence, decrease churn and garner more brand loyalty.

BrightInsight's platform accelerates the development of these solutions and enables biopharma companies to easily tailor the features and languages for their brands and target regions. Additionally, its web-based portal makes deploying clinician web portals and integration with electronic health records (EHR) simpler and more straightforward. Built from the ground up with compliance and scalability at the forefront, BrightInsight's SaaS infrastructure provides its biopharma and medtech customers with an efficient and de-risked way to iterate, launch and expand their patient app offerings over time.

Amartya Bose, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, noted, "BrightInsight's modular platform and configurable Disease Management Solution enable biopharma and MedTech customers to get an app or SaMD to market quickly and scale over time to drive clinical and business results while delivering cost efficiencies."

BrightInsight has worked with many of the leading global biopharma, MedTech and in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies including Sanofi, Roche, Novo Nordisk, CSL Behring and bioMerieux, and has completed 18 SaMD projects across diverse therapy areas and pain points. Its team has over 340 years of combined SaMD experience and ensures compliance with global security, privacy, and regulatory requirements. The company has completed over 45 regulatory audits and invested on average over 500 hours per audit to ensure regulatory compliance for each customer. Most recently, BrightInsight supported a customer in achieving its CE-mark approval for a companion patient app. BrightInsight's corporate culture puts customer satisfaction at the center, driving customer loyalty, its Net Promoter Score (NPS) and revenue growth.

"BrightInsight addresses customer pain points through a strong focus on improving the patient journey and exemplifies best practices in implementation, ensuring a smooth go-to-market process to drive patient and clinician adoption. The company's proven unified solution combined with the extensive knowledge of the team, ensures speed, compliance, and scalability, differentiating BrightInsight as a trusted partner to biopharma and MedTech, with a reputation for offering the overall best in the healthcare IoT market," added Ojaswi Rana, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About BrightInsight:

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and MedTech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD solutions). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex 'build from scratch' implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

