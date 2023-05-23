Hornetsecurity launches new 365 Permission Manager to help companies protect critical data

Hornetsecurity's 365 Permission Manager delivers effortless permissions management for Microsoft 365

New software gives administrators the ability to control Microsoft 365 permissions, enforce compliance policies, and monitor violations

Rise in hybrid work means three-quarters of remote workers have access to critical data

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cybersecurity provider, Hornetsecurity, has today announced the launch of 365 Permission Manager - a user-friendly, admin-centred solution to manage permissions, enforce compliance policies, and monitor violations within Microsoft 365 (M365).





This innovative solution brings ease and order to the tracking of employee access to M365 sites, files and folders, and ensures that critical permission situations do not occur. This way, 365 Permission Manager helps protect the organisation's information assets and ensures that users follow good practices when sharing critical business information, in line with Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) requirements.

A recent study from Hornetsecurity found that nearly three-quarters (74%) of remote staff have access to critical data. This increase in hybrid work further demonstrates how critical and valuable 365 Permission Manager is to administrators and site owners, as it can help prevent unauthorised access to corporate data. It also enables administrators to meet compliance requirements by helping users to work diligently.

Hornetsecurity CISO, Olaf Petry, said: "It is critical for a CISO to effectively oversee the company's strategy and programs to ensure adequate protection of information assets and technologies, and yet this process can be very complicated. My peers often discuss what a great pain point it is for them. Hornetsecurity's new 365 Permission Manager will set CISO's minds at rest by enabling security and compliance managers and administrators to efficiently and easily control Microsoft 365 permissions, and help prevent critical data from getting into the wrong hands."

Elevating compliance

Hornetsecurity worked closely with CISOs, security and compliance managers, and administrators to create the new 365 Permission Manager. The solution helps organisations better protect sensitive information via a user-friendly interface that provides a comprehensive view of permissions. This will save organisations and administrators time and effort, as it allows them to perform bulk actions to manage permissions and maintain a compliant SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive infrastructure.

365 Permission Manager also enables organisations to confidently maintain compliance with internal and external regulations, as well as policies across sharing sites, files and folders in Microsoft 365 - making for an easier, smoother and more efficient process for administrators and site owners.

Going beyond existing offerings

Hornetsecurity's 365 Permission Manager also empowers organisations to exercise reasonable control over the access and sharing permissions granted in M365 in a pragmatic way. Instead of offering an excess of overly specific features, the unique solution is operational-centred, providing a non-obstructive workflow to easily review and fix permissions.

Both customers and partners will benefit from the introduction of 365 Permission Manager, with the additional benefit of Hornetsecurity's integrated service platform for M365 security, compliance and backup, as well as security awareness.

Hornetsecurity CEO, Daniel Hofmann, said: "Having listened to many customers and partners who have shared their concerns about this issue, I understand how valuable 365 Permission Manager will be. It is vital that businesses and administrators have the ability to enforce compliance policies and reasonably control access to documents and data - and we are proud to offer this with our new solution."

Click here to learn more about Hornetsecurity's 365 Permission Manager.

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organisations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 30 countries through its international distribution network of 8,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 50,000 customers.

