Roquette, a leading provider of pharmaceutical excipients and global leader in plant-based ingredients, is pleased to announce a strategic investment with Beren Therapeutics P.B.C., and the launch of an innovation agreement to expand the full potential of Beren's cyclodextrin technologies and their medicinal applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005131/en/

Beren is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing the world's most significant health challenges. Roquette recognizes the revolutionary potential of Beren's research to transform the market and the lives of millions of patients worldwide.

"Our refusal to stand still has helped us establish a leading market position and identify where the next big development in the pharma space is likely to emerge and that's what we see in our new relationship with Beren Therapeutics," comments Paul Smaltz, Vice President of Pharmaceutical Solutions at Roquette. "We've been impressed by Beren's work as a Public Benefit Corporation and their innovations in manufacturing and drug development. Beren's research indicates incredible untapped horizons in the cyclodextrin market that enable tackling the world's greatest health challenges. This relationship can open up expanded capabilities for us in chemistry, manufacturing, controls (CMC) management, advancing safety protocols and regulatory registration."

"Teaming up with Roquette is another step forward in our efforts to work across our ecosystem to accelerate 'access for all,'" said Frank Langston, Beren's Senior Vice President of Business Strategy. "We're showcasing how outside-the-box collaboration can lead to greater societal impact and allow us to rapidly explore the untapped potential of our technology beyond our core business."

"Working with Roquette is a natural fit. Bringing our teams closer together can only lead to faster innovation and opportunities that wouldn't exist if we weren't looking to engage outside our traditional domains," said Jason Camm, CEO of Beren Therapeutics, P.B.C. "Both our missions align around pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation to benefit humanity, particularly when it comes to efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes."

For more information on this announcement, please reach out to the contacts below. To learn more about Roquette's latest strategic partnerships and its wider cyclodextrins portfolio, visit: www.roquette.com.

About Beren Therapeutics, P.B.C.: Beren Therapeutics, P.B.C. is currently in stealth. Previous press releases: Beren Awarded Expedited Roadmap for Treatment of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Business Wire.

About Roquette: Roquette is a family-owned global leader in plant-based ingredients, a pioneer of plant proteins and a leading provider of pharmaceutical excipients. Founded in 1933, the company currently operates in more than 100 countries, has a turnover of about 5 billion euros, and employs more than 8,000 people worldwide. Life and nature have been our sources of inspiration for decades. All our raw materials are of natural origin. From them, we enable a whole new plant protein cuisine; we offer pharmaceutical solutions that play a key role in medical treatments; and we develop innovative ingredients for food, nutrition, and health markets. We truly unlock the potential of nature to improve and save lives. Thanks to a constant drive for innovation and a long-term vision, we are committed to improving the well-being of people all over the world. We put sustainable development at the heart of our concerns, while taking care of resources and territories. We are determined to create a better and healthier future for all generations.

Discover more about Roquette at this link.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005131/en/

Contacts:

Beren media contact

Beren Patient and Community Engagement

Cathy Traz

press@berentx.com

Roquette media contacts

Roquette Global Pharmaceutical Business Communication

Emily Delommez

emily.delommez@roquette.com

BDB Agency

roquette@bdb.co.uk

+44 161 925 4700