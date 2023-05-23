SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: SKYX Set to Join Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") SKYX, a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2023 according to a preliminary list of additions posted by Russell on May 19, 2023.

The annual reconstitution process for the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://SKYXPlatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

