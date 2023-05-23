Envela Corporation: Envela to Participate in B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24, 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), a leading provider of re-commerce services, enabling a better world by extending the useful lives of goods within the circular economy, announced that it will participate in the upcoming B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, John Loftus, will be a part of an Analyst Hosted RoundTable with Jeff Van Sinderen on May 24th, Wednesday, at 12:15 p.m. Pacific Time. Additionally, one-on-one investor meetings will be held throughout the day.

To obtain further information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with Envela management, please get in touch with your B. Riley Securities representative or visit the conference website.

About Envela

Envela specializes in the extension of the useful lives of specialty and durable goods through managing retail, recycling, and reverse-logistics supply-chain opportunities. This approach, also known as "re-commerce", financially benefits consumers and manufacturers alike. Envela's operations are primarily focused on two re-commerce business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of various clients, including Fortune 500 companies.

