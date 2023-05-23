Jaguar Health, Inc.: Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Registry Marks One-Year Anniversary on National Canine Cancer Awareness Day, With Database Grown 40%

Announces Focus on Four Cancers Common to Children & Canines for Upcoming Capitol Hill Briefing, Commitment to Advancing Comparative Oncology

According to the National Cancer Institute, Roughly 6 Million New Cancer Diagnoses are Made in Dogs Each Year in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced the one-year anniversary of the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health And ReGistry Exchange) and an approximately 40 percent increase in canine cancer records on the second annual National Canine Cancer Awareness Day (May 23rd). As part of the ongoing effort to raise awareness of canine cancer and the value the registry's data will provide to researchers, the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. registry will host a Capitol Hill briefing for legislative staff, cancer patient advocacy organizations, and the media on the status of canine cancer research and the promise of comparative oncology research to help advance treatments and potential cures for both canine and human cancers. The briefing will focus on the types of cancer most common to children and canines: brain cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, and osteosarcoma (bone cancer).

Jaguar Health's Take C.H.A.R.G.E is a first-of-its-kind national canine cancer registry compiling incidence and prevalence data to help guide canine cancer diagnosis and treatment. The registry catalogs key data points to know cancer's impact by breed, type, age, gender, and location. The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. registry is sponsored by Jaguar Animal Health, and is cosponsored by TogoRun, a global health communications agency, and Ivee, an animal health software company. The registry launched with a retrospective review of more than 35,000 anonymous canine patient records uploaded into a secure customized database, and now contains 1,160 confirmed cancer diagnoses, up from 830. Take C.H.A.R.G.E. has collected an additional 232,000 canine patient records from which confirmed cancer diagnoses will be added to the registry.

National Canine Cancer Awareness Day, May 23rd of each year, is dedicated to raising awareness of the rise in canine cancer and the value Take C.H.A.R.G.E registry data will provide to help advance canine and human cancer research.

According to the National Cancer Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, roughly 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs each year in the US. Dogs respond to cancer treatments in similar ways to humans and, for the most part, dogs receive human chemotherapeutic agents during treatment and suffer the same side effects as humans, such as nausea and diarrhea. The dynamics of treatment care and supportive care are remarkably similar in dogs and humans, with, for example, approximately 40% of dogs having their cancer care interrupted due to treatment-related diarrhea.

"Take C.H.A.R.G.E. is helping to fill a major research gap among the veterinary community and dog owners in the United States because, until now, there has been no national registry focused on canine cancer," said Jaguar Health founder, President and CEO Lisa Conte. "The information from Take C.H.A.R.G.E. will help inform decisions that advance the quality of life of both dogs with cancer and their owners to cope with the stressful challenge of combating cancer, treatment options, and supportive care. Supportive care is cancer care. The data also may provide insights to help better understand cancer in humans, so we are eager to contribute to advancements in comparative oncology."

On June 8th, at 2:00 pm EDT in Room 2075 of the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., co-chair of the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), Craig Clifford, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology), will provide an overview of the registry and of canine cancer in the United States. Dr. Clifford will be joined by Carol Robertson-Plouch, DVM, a member of the board of directors of The Canines-N-Kids Foundation - a nonprofit working to put an end to the cancers children and canines both develop, including bone and brain cancer, lymphoma and leukemia. Amy Leblanc, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM (Oncology), Director, Comparative Oncology Program at the National Cancer Institute, will present an overview of the contributions that research into naturally-occurring canine cancers is providing to human cancer research and drug development.

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Scientific Advisory Board

The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. SAB includes 8 leading US veterinarians specializing in canine oncology and surgery. One of the board's activities is driving adoption of a consistent canine cancer diagnostic coding system in the US and supporting the goals of the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute Comparative Oncology Program.

The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. SAB members include SAB co-chairs Clifford and Theresa (Terry) W. Fossum, DVM, MS, PhD, Diplomate ACVS; as well as Susan Ettinger, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), also known as Dr Sue Cancer Vet®; Trina Hazzah, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), CVCH; Chad M. Johannes, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM, Oncology); Doug Thamm, V.M.D., Diplomate ACVIM (Oncology); David Vail, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology); and Rachel Venable, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology).

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Website

Data from the registry is accessible to the public via an interactive, easy-to-use dashboard on the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. website, with open access for clinical practitioners and academia to all canine cancer medical record data for research purposes. The registry continues to grow as veterinary clinics and pet owners upload medical records of dogs with cancer at no cost to clinics or pet owners. The data is de-identified, anonymized, and protected following General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines to ensure participant information privacy.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics, & Jaguar Animal Health,

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on the development of rare disease indications of crofelemer and expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

