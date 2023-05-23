Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2023 | 15:02
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Connect America Unveils CareSage, Empowering Healthcare Organizations With Next-Generation Predictive Analytics for Home-Based Care

The Newly Released CareSage Analytics and Reporting Platform Delivers Predictive Insights, Population-Based Reporting and Risk Stratification, Enabling Earlier Interventions and Dramatically Reducing Healthcare Costs

BALA-CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Connect America, the nationally recognized innovator in virtual connective care solutions in the home that enable older adults and those living with chronic conditions to stay safe and well in place, today announced the release of CareSage, its next-generation analytics and reporting platform.

Connect America Logo

Connect America Logo

CareSage turns critical health data into actionable information by providing insights that enable earlier interventions and more proactive care to support patient and member populations living at home. The newly released version of the platform delivers line-of-sight into an individual's wellness, including incident outcomes, activity and mobility, and future risk of emergency transports or hospital admissions.

CareSage's proprietary algorithms automatically calculate risk scores, enabling healthcare organizations to reduce unnecessary ED visits and hospitalizations by identifying those individuals who may benefit from additional services or care interventions.

"Research has shown that a decline in mobility can be a significant predictor of future falls or events, and with earlier intervention, we can help reverse declining activity and prevent injuries or potential hospitalizations," said Rosemary Kennedy, Chief Health Informatics Officer at Connect America. "With CareSage, we can help to identify those at risk of an adverse event. This enables care providers to intervene earlier before an individual's condition worsens or becomes acute."

The CareSage dashboard shows relationships between event data, such as the probability of a repeat occurrence of an incident in the home and the risk of a future event or hospitalization. The newly released version of the platform also includes a HIPAA-compliant architecture, retrained data, enhanced reporting, an improved predictive algorithm, and added features to increase precision and improve the overall user experience.

CareSage platform insights include:

  • Risk of transport - Identify patients at risk for hospitalization in the next 30 days, including data-generated risk predictions into clinical workflows.
  • Incident history - Incident outcomes to show insight into an individual's wellness, even in non-emergencies, and create opportunities for follow-up interventions.
  • Activity and mobility at population and individual levels - Proactive identification of trends such as activity, steps or falls as well as declines in activity and other opportunities for intervention.
  • Additional insights - Fall events, ED transports versus assisted on-site, and risk for hospitalization.

In addition, other enhancements made across the platform include a new user interface (accessible on desktop, tablet and mobile), an easy-to-read format and dashboard with filtering options for an improved user experience, and an enhanced design for incident reporting of enrolled populations, including individual scorecards.

CareSage Analytics and Reporting Platform Results:
Research conducted on the CareSage platform demonstrated its effectiveness in helping prevent unnecessary care utilization among senior and at-risk populations.Results from the IRB-approved study of over 370 randomized individuals using Connect America's PERS with the CareSage platform and tailored interventions showed a significant reduction in readmissions, ED visits, and overall hospitalizations costs, including:

  • 68% decrease in 90-day readmissions with a corresponding triple decrease of proportion in patients with any 90-day readmission
  • 53% decrease in 180-day readmissions
  • 49% decrease in 180-day EMS encounters
  • 31% decrease in total hospitalization costs

These findings confirm that the CareSage platform can play a significant role in helping healthcare organizations facilitate earlier interventions that reduce unnecessary care utilization while enabling vulnerable and at-risk populations to remain safely in their homes.

"In today's healthcare environment, it's more important than ever for healthcare organizations to have access to accurate and actionable health data for their member and patient populations," said Janet Dillione, CEO of Connect America. "The CareSage platform is designed to do just that, by empowering care providers with critical data and intelligence, so they can more effectively target interventions and programs for those who need them the most."

For more information, visit http://www.connectamerica.com/caresage/.

###

Contact Information

Jane MacPherson
Communications Manager
jane.macpherson@lifeline.ca
16473027164

SOURCE: Connect America

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755651/Connect-America-Unveils-CareSage-Empowering-Healthcare-Organizations-With-Next-Generation-Predictive-Analytics-for-Home-Based-Care

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.