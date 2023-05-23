AVTECH Software: Room Alert Launches New Mobile App Featuring Innovative In-App Chat Feature and Push Notifications

Room Alert users can now receive instant push notifications and chat in real time on alerts with newly released app built and supported by AVTECH Software

WARREN, RI / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the manufacturer of Room Alert proactive environment monitoring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its newly released mobile app. The app features push notifications for alerts and a new in-app chat feature that allows users to chat in real time within alert notifications.



Room Alert App

Screen shot of the new in-app alert chat from Room Alert.

Now celebrating its 35th year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, AT&T, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

The Room Alert mobile app is designed to help users with a mobile-first mindset stay informed about environmental conditions in their facilities, including temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. With the addition of push notifications, users can now receive alerts immediately on their mobile devices, ensuring that they are always up to date on the latest environmental conditions.

The in-app chat feature is an innovative addition to the Room Alert mobile app, allowing users to communicate in real time within alert notifications. This feature is particularly useful for teams who need to collaborate during an emergency, or for individuals who need additional information about an alert.

"We are thrilled to launch the new Room Alert mobile app, which we believe will significantly improve the user experience for our customers," said Richard Grundy, AVTECH's President & COO. "The addition of push notifications and the in-app chat feature will help our users stay connected and informed, enabling them to take quick and effective action when necessary to prevent potential losses, building damage, or to protect their employees. With even more features coming very soon, we are sure our users will be quick adopters of our app."

AVTECH's Room Alert is the leading environment monitoring solution for data centers, IT rooms, warehouses, cold storage and other facilities. AVTECH has been serving customers for over 35 years and is committed to providing innovative solutions that help businesses protect their people, property, and productivity to provide Peace of Mind. The Room Alert mobile app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. To learn more about Room Alert and their proactive environment monitoring solutions, visit their website at AVTECH.com.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI, with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE, as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood/water leakage, smoke/fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 185 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the U.S. military.

Contact Information:

Russell Benoit

Marketing and Channel Communications Manager

press@avtech.com

4016281600

SOURCE: AVTECH Software, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756411/Room-Alert-Launches-New-Mobile-App-Featuring-Innovative-In-App-Chat-Feature-and-Push-Notifications