Source Intelligence Acquires ChainPoint

The Acquisition Expands Source Intelligence's Global Presence, Product Capabilities, and Industry Applicability

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Source Intelligence, an industry-leading software provider of supply chain compliance and ESG management solutions, announces its acquisition of ChainPoint, a software platform for monitoring and securing supply chains.

ChainPoint specializes in helping companies monitor supply chains by connecting systems and sharing information. The company's secure, cloud-based platform allows users to manage and share product, process, and supplier information from raw material to finished product. The flexibility and scalability of ChainPoint's software allow for applicability in any industry, commodity, and supply chain.

The acquisition of ChainPoint enables Source Intelligence to expand its European presence and allows the two companies to better serve their clients in managing and improving sustainable supply chains while reducing cost and risk.

"Joining forces with Source Intelligence will consolidate our position in international markets and further strengthen the innovation and quality of service our team brings to existing and new clients," says Johan Zandbergen, Founder and CEO of ChainPoint.

Together, ChainPoint and Source Intelligence will deliver a broader, more valuable solution to clients and stakeholders worldwide across a wider range of industries. The partnership also enhances Source Intelligence's robust solutions with traceability capabilities for raw materials such as cocoa beans, cotton, timber, palm oil, and many other commodities.

"The acquisition of ChainPoint allows us to trace more raw materials back to their source and expands our ability to serve clients in other industries, including food, apparel, and retail," comments Glenn Trout, CEO of Source Intelligence. "With a broader range of Supply Chain Compliance and Transparency solutions, we are better positioned to serve our rapidly growing global customer base."

About Source Intelligence: Source Intelligence delivers services and software that streamline the evolving complexities of product compliance and ESG management. The SaaS company, based out of San Diego, California, provides fully scalable solutions for Product Compliance, Responsible Sourcing, Sustainability, and Parts Obsolescence that can be configured for the unique needs of every enterprise. For more information, visit www.sourceintelligence.com.

About ChainPoint: ChainPoint was founded in 2003 by Johan Zandbergen. The company is headquartered in Arnhem, The Netherlands, with additional offices in Germany and France. ChainPoint is a specialized, global vendor of supply chain sustainability software for compliance, transparency, and ESG claim verification. The company facilitates customers worldwide to monitor and manage supply chains and enhance transparency towards customers and other stakeholders. ChainPoint's solutions are used by over 70,000 companies globally and are trusted by world-leading brands such as BCI, Tony's Chocolonely, and Next. For more information, visit www.chainpoint.com.

