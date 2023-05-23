MONOGRAM ORTHOPAEDICS INC: Monogram Orthopaedics Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Monogram Orthopaedics Inc., (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company") a medical technology company focused on reconstructive joint procedures and orthopedic implants, today announced it has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Monogram management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight Monogram's work to develop a product solution architecture with the long-term goal to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants economically at scale by linking 3D printing and robotics with advanced pre-operative imaging. Monogram has a robot prototype that can autonomously execute optimized paths for high precision insertion of implants in synthetic bone specimens.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Michael Kim, Managing Director at MZ North America, will advise Monogram in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, commented: "Monogram is accelerating robotic adoption in surgery with a combination of technology and IP that will ultimately be faster than manual surgery, enable complex surgical techniques, and have wider clinical applications than existing orthopedic robots. Surgeons are increasingly demanding advanced surgical robotics, although 88% of cases are still manual due to inefficient, slow robotics, and manual cutting with 'one size fits none' implants that lead to poor patient satisfaction. Monogram's first high-growth target segment in the robotics and cementless knee market is expected to grow to $4.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR or 25.8% according to the ONN 2021 Hip and Knee Implant Review. Monogram is currently on focused advanced navigated active robotics that enable significantly faster surgical times to drive adoption, and autonomous path planning and execution that could enable more clinical applications and improved surgical efficiency with uncompromised accuracy. In the longer term, the Company is working towards patient-optimized 3D printed press-fit implants that improve initial stability and bone conservation. We believe Monogram's technology and IP in the robotics and press-fit implants market presents an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to sharing the story with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors."

Michael Kim added: "Monogram will combine custom, 3D-printed implants tailored to each patient's anatomy with the robotic precision needed to install them, giving patients a more stable, better-fitting knee replacement with fewer incisions. Monogram's primary business will be to market orthopedic implants insertable with a robot, and currently has 20 patent filings for its robotics and novel implants. The Company plans to execute an incremental, multi-generational product release strategy, starting with generic knee implants prepared with its robotic system. Monogram has performed 60 simulated surgeries with its technology. With a mix of re-usable and single-use instrumentation needed during the procedure, Monogram expects to build a capital equipment and consumables recurring revenue model."

"We believe that advances in technology will usher in a new way of thinking about reconstructive joint procedures and orthopedic implants," said Benjamin Sexson, Chief Executive Officer of Monogram Orthopaedics. "We are highly focused on executing on our commercialization roadmap over the coming months to introduce optimized total knee replacements compatible with our robotic system. We currently expect a partial press-fit knee FDA submission in 2023, with the potential sales in 2024 assuming FDA approval. After commercializing our orthopedic robot for total knee replacements, we expect to pursue additional clinical applications, including hip, knee, shoulder, and extremities. We look forward to working with Michael and the team at MZ Group to communicate our vision to build long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Sexson.

For more information on Monogram, please visit the Company's website at www.monogramorthopedics.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to MGRM@mzgroup.us or call Michael Kim at 737-289-0835.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ provides innovative, customized services to domestic and multinational private and public companies across all industries through a unique, fully integrated "one-stop-shop" approach. By delivering a comprehensive suite of products and services through one point of contact, MZ offers services to all relevant markets geared to helping our clients build a sustainable public brand. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) is working to develop a product solution architecture with the long-term goal to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by linking 3D printing and robotics with advanced pre-operative imaging. The Company has a robot prototype that can autonomously execute optimized paths for high precision insertion of implants in synthetic bone specimens. Monogram intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. The Company has not yet made 510(k) premarket notification submissions or obtained 510(k) clearances for any of its robotic products. FDA approval is required to market these products, and the Company has not obtained FDA approval for any of its robotic products, and it cannot estimate the timing, or assure the ability, to obtain such clearances.

Monogram Orthopaedics is changing the way orthopedic surgery is done. Our system combines personalized knee implants with precision robotic surgical assistants, giving patients a better-fitting knee replacement with minimally invasive surgery. 100,000 knee replacements failing each year in a $19.4B market, represents an enormous opportunity for us.

To learn more, visit https://www.monogramorthopedics .com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include 'forward-looking statements.' To the extent that the information presented in this presentation discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about Monogram Orthopaedics Inc.'s business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.'

Although Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations

Michael Kim

Managing Director

MZ North America

737-289-0835

MGRM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MONOGRAM ORTHOPAEDICS INC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756418/Monogram-Orthopaedics-Engages-MZ-Group-to-Lead-Strategic-Investor-Relations-and-Shareholder-Communication-Program