Italy reached 26.1 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March, according to Italia Solare, the nation's solar energy association.From pv magazine Italy Italy reached 26,106 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of December, spread across 1,221,045 installations, according to new statistics from Italia Solare. In the first quarter of the year, the country deployed 1,058 MW of new PV capacity, which compares to 377 in the same period of 2022. The largest portion of this capacity is represented by PV systems below 20 kW in size, accounting for 647 MW. The second-largest ...

