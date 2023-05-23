Enhancements to LoopMe's AI technology provide faster DSP curation and dynamic filtering for new personalized traffic shaping capability

LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, today launched its new Intelligent Marketplace for buyers and sellers, enabling a smarter programmatic ecosystem where supply partners receive high value of their inventory while maintaining high bid matches for demand. Featuring LoopMe's latest AI-powered technology, the new Intelligent Marketplace delivers a 40x increase in DSP buying efficiencies, while new dynamic filtering capabilities suppress 98% of supply that won't receive a bid. This personalized demand-side traffic shaping capability is delivering higher yield for supply partners and a better, more efficient programmatic buying experience, and overall ecosystem.

This, in turn, is also providing a more sustainable marketplace, reducing the amount of impressions being returned, thereby reducing its emissions. With this latest enhancement, LoopMe's Intelligent Marketplace is greener by design, delivering a fully certified, sustainable supply path for its global partners.

LoopMe recently announced its carbon net zero emission achievement as part of the company's ongoing sustainability initiatives. By leveraging its AI technology to filter all ad requests, LoopMe streamlines the process for demand partners and reduces processing by 98%, accelerating its commitment to providing industry-leading sustainable technology.

"Efficiency and sustainability are cornerstones of a responsible digital advertising supply chain. LoopMe's Intelligent Marketplace aligns with our commitment to deliver effective and efficient advertising solutions at scale," said Emma Newman, CRO, EMEA at PubMatic.

LoopMe's Intelligent Marketplace manages more than 300 billion ad requests per day, serving 50,000+ leading apps and sites. With its patent-pending AI technology powering decisioning and curation, the Intelligent Marketplace maximizes efficiency for both supply and demand. The latest generation of its unique personalized traffic shaping capability suppresses 98% of ad requests that would not be the right fit, delivering best-in-class efficiency and sustainability for clients like Magnite, PubMatic, StackAdapt, Xandr and Unity.

"LoopMe is proud to be leading the industry with strong AI-powered technology, and our Intelligent Marketplace provides solutions our customers can't get elsewhere," said Jonnie Byrne, Global GM Marketplace at LoopMe. "As we announced earlier this month, we also are committed to creating a more sustainable digital advertising industry, and this new Intelligent Marketplace will help continue those efforts in delivering a much more efficient programmatic ecosystem."

Intelligent Marketplace also enables access to LoopMe's Marketplace Audiences, delivering proprietary first-party data powered by LoopMe. With over 2 billion monthly active users in its DMP and unique data touchpoints on the users within the Intelligent Marketplace, LoopMe can provide proprietary first-party data to all DSP partners.

The Intelligent Marketplace also comes with unique extensions to oRTB 2.5, offering custom integration services, such as custom bid request connections, custom ID solutions and more. With a hands-on service team of operations, customer success leads, and product and data scientists, LoopMe can drive further efficiencies by investing in integrations with demand partners.

"We love working with the LoopMe Intelligent Marketplace. Their unique AI dynamic filtering and traffic shaping has provided a more effective curation of inventory to meet our clients' needs including very promising results like high viewability and healthy CPMs. We look forward to continuing our partnership," said Michael Lehman, SVP, Global Supply Marketplace Development, TripleLift.

For more information on Intelligent Marketplace, please visit https://loopme.com/marketplace-supply/.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands.

Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Dnipro, Krakow and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

