Mr Carve Launches C2S, the Ultimate Solution for Fast and Precise Engraving

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Today, Mr Carve, a leading manufacturer of innovative laser engraving devices, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, Mr Carve C2S Autofocus 20W Fiber Laser Engraver. With its advanced features and precise controls, the C2S provides an efficient and convenient solution for all engraving needs.

The C2S distinguishes itself from other engravers on the market with its impressive capabilities: it can engrave metals, plastics, marble, stone, ceramic glaze, electrical wood, silicone (excluding transparent), and hardware materials with ease and accuracy. Featuring a maximum depth of 0.3mm and a 1064 nm infrared pulse red laser, the C2S version can engrave metal faster and finer than ever before. Within seconds, it can engrave intricate designs on metal surfaces with greater detail and accuracy. This opens up possibilities for artists, designers, and manufacturers to create higher-quality products and more complex designs.

Unlike other engravers that can only transmit files through a computer, the C2S comes with its own exclusive app design. The app allows users to transmit files not only through USB and their own computer, but also from phone, which makes it more accessible and user-friendly. Additionally, the C2S offers unparalleled precision while being the world's first autofocus laser engraver at the 4 lbs level (handheld part). Users can experience a smooth and hassle-free engraving process with just a single click of a button.

The C2S comes equipped with an all-in-one computer and accessories such as a roller and clamp, making it a powerful addition to any workshop. The device offers a wide engraving area of 150*150mm and precision of 0.001mm, providing exceptional results for all engraving needs.

"At Mr Carve, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the world of laser engraving with cutting-edge technology that enables our clients to unlock their full creative potential. Our latest offering, the C2S, represents a major milestone in this mission," said Lei Hu, CTO of Mr Carve. "This machine is the ultimate solution for fast and precise engraving, making it possible for our clients to bring even their most intricate designs to life with ease. We believe that by providing these powerful tools, we can empower our clients to push the boundaries of what's possible, unlocking new levels of innovation and creativity that will shape the future of manufacturing and design."

The Mr Carve C2S will be launched on Kickstarter on May 23 with special deals and incentives. To learn more about this revolutionary new laser engraver, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2129500174/c2s-autofocus-20w-fiber-laser-engraver-desktop-and-handheld.

