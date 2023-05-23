DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Directorate change

Wickes Group Plc

(the 'Company')

Directorate Change

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Wickes Group Plc announces that Laura Harricks has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2023.

Laura brings a deep experience of developing omnichannel customer journeys that drive engagement and commercial return, with a background in e-commerce, marketing, & strategy consulting. Laura is currently the Chief Customer Officer for Ocado Retail and previously held roles as Digital Director at Monsoon Accessorize and a number of roles at Dixons Carphone, most latterly Online Trading and Marketing Director at Carphone Warehouse.

Commenting on Laura's appointment, Chris Rogers, Chair of Wickes Group Plc said:

"We are delighted to welcome Laura to Wickes. Laura's enormous energy and passion for customer service and extensive marketing and digital experience will be a great asset to the Board."

Commenting on her appointment, Laura Harricks said:

"Wickes is setting a high bar on omnichannel customer experience and its digital ambitions. I'm impressed by their focus on a digitally-led proposition. I look forward to working with the team to build on the progress underway, drawing on my experience in leading ecommerce and retail businesses with a strong customer focus."

There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Laura Harricks under paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

