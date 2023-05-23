Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 | ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FD
Frankfurt
23.05.23
09:15 Uhr
1,484 Euro
-0,002
-0,13 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.05.2023 | 15:19
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Directorate change

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Directorate change

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Directorate change 23-May-2023 / 13:46 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group Plc

(the 'Company')

Directorate Change

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Wickes Group Plc announces that Laura Harricks has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2023.

Laura brings a deep experience of developing omnichannel customer journeys that drive engagement and commercial return, with a background in e-commerce, marketing, & strategy consulting. Laura is currently the Chief Customer Officer for Ocado Retail and previously held roles as Digital Director at Monsoon Accessorize and a number of roles at Dixons Carphone, most latterly Online Trading and Marketing Director at Carphone Warehouse.

Commenting on Laura's appointment, Chris Rogers, Chair of Wickes Group Plc said:

"We are delighted to welcome Laura to Wickes. Laura's enormous energy and passion for customer service and extensive marketing and digital experience will be a great asset to the Board."

Commenting on her appointment, Laura Harricks said:

"Wickes is setting a high bar on omnichannel customer experience and its digital ambitions. I'm impressed by their focus on a digitally-led proposition. I look forward to working with the team to build on the progress underway, drawing on my experience in leading ecommerce and retail businesses with a strong customer focus."

There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Laura Harricks under paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  245790 
EQS News ID:  1639801 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639801&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2023 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.