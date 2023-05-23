Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
WKN: A3DMAE | ISIN: SE0017859259 | Ticker-Symbol: TZB
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Tethys Oil AB (67/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Tethys Oil AB's annual general meeting, held on
10 May, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split with redemtion in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
May 24, 2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 TETY           
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0017859259       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 23, 2023       
New ISIN code:                SE0020180917       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 24, 2023       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
