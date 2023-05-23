Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Tethys Oil AB (67/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Tethys Oil AB's annual general meeting, held on 10 May, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split with redemtion in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 24, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: TETY Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0017859259 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 23, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020180917 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 24, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB