For the modernization of its strategic applications, AFD has chosen CobolCloud as its new COBOL solution.

Committed to the modernization of its strategic COBOL applications, AFD has defined an ambitious renovation plan operating on Linux Red Hat and built on an open source stack, consisting of EBS' modernization software solutions, PostgreSQL database, Java for new developments and CobolCloud solutions for the rehosting and modernization of COBOL applications.

"CobolCloud is the latest generation of COBOL tools, fully modular. It allows on the one hand, the recompilation of existing applications without modifying the source code, and on the other hand, the integration of these applications with the latest technologies available on Windows, Linux, and of course in the Cloud," says Stéphane Croce, founder, and CEO of CobolCloud.

This project led by Inetum Modernisation Solutions, is jointly executed by EBS (European Business Solutions), providing its software suite dedicated to the modernization of business-critical applications, and CobolCloud with its toolset including its COBOL compiler Workbench and CLDSQL, its smart pre-compiler for PostgreSQL database.

About CobolCloud: CobolCloud provides a highly adaptable, high-performance COBOL compiler, runtime, and supporting toolset engineered to serve current and future needs of its customers and partners. CobolCloud has been created by the world's best specialists in COBOL application modernization. After years of successes in various worldwide leading enterprises, their founders have naturally created a company bringing together what you can find best to integrate COBOL applications into any emergent architecture: open-source stack, leading software, certifications with the best-of-breed 3rd party tools, technical partners and an international network of Technical Hubs.

For more information: www.cobolcloud.io

About AFD: AFD Group contributes to the implementation of France's policies for sustainable development and international solidarity. The Group includes Agence Française de Développement (AFD), which finances the public sector, NGOs, research and training; its subsidiary Proparco, which is dedicated to the private sector; and Expertise France, a technical cooperation agency.

With our partners, we are building shared solutions with and for the people in more than 150 countries, as well as in 11 French Overseas Departments and Territories. As part of the commitment of France and the French people to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, our teams are at work on more than 4,800 projects in the field. Towards a world in common.

For more information: www.afd.fr/en

Contacts:

magdalena.niementowski@cobolcloud.io