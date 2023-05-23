Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") announced today the appointment of Mr. Don Bowins as a director of Wolverine. Mr. Dyer has also been appointed as a member of the audit committee of Wolverine. The audit committee will now consist of Slade Dyer, Don Bowins and Richard Haderer with Slade Dyer acting as the Chair of the audit committee.

Don Bowins is Civil Engineer (P. Eng.) registered in BC and has run his own private engineering practice under D. K Bowins & Assoc. Inc. since 1994. Prior to that, he worked as an engineer in the public sector from 1975 to 1994.

In the public sector his work was centered on design, construction and governance, in both Alberta and British Columbia, with his last job being the Director of Engineering and Public Works for the then District of Abbotsford in B.C.

In his private practice his firm does:

Project Management, Land Development and Civil Engineering for the design of all services related to the development of land. Acts as Agent on numerous files for rezoning and subdivision development applications.

Mr. Bowins has also been qualified as an Expert Witness on several cases in front of the Courts. Don's engineering expertise and background, in both the public and private sectors, will be a most welcome addition to Wolverine.

On Behalf of the Board

Bruce Costerd

CEO

For further information please contact:

Bruce Costerd (778) 297-4409

investor@wolverineresourcescorp.com

http://www.wolverineresourcescorp.com

