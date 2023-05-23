The Hemp Doctor Wholesale Announces New Zooted Gummies

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Cannabis businesses wanting to impress their customers with extra strong and extra delicious gummies can now shop for ZOOTED gummies at The Hemp Doctor Wholesale. As if it wasn't already extensive enough, The Hemp Doctor has added yet another unique and impressive product to their long list of selections.

Zooted gummies - THDwholesale.com

The new ZOOTED gummies are very strong edibles intended for experienced users with high tolerance who want to take their experience up a notch. Each jar of the ZOOTED gummies packs ten gummies, each infused with the blend of Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and HHC. These gummies also include a concentrate called Live Resin, made from freshly harvested cannabis flowers. It offers a tasty and rich experience that is very unique. Everything one would want to see in the cannabis mix.

Not only is it a dream mix for all experienced users because of its potency, but it's also super delicious, coming in 5 different flavors: cherry lime, strawberry, passion fruit, orange, and grape flavors. Whether they like sour candy or have a sweet tooth and usually like sugary things, customers will find something suitable for their taste. Every gummy is meticulously created to guarantee the ideal balance of flavor and potency for which The Hemp Doctor is renowned.

Each ZOOTED gummy is a 500mg hemp-derived cannabis that might feel like a powerful punch, perfect for high-tolerance users who have difficulty finding something strong enough for them. That's still not the end of the list of benefits ZOOTED gummies have. Besides being super potent and delicious, ZOOTED gummies are an extremely convenient way to consume cannabis. Whether for relaxing after a tiring day or enjoying a chill night with friends, ZOOTED gummies can accompany cannabis consumers anywhere. They are ideal for any event since they are discrete, practical, and simple to eat on the go. Customers will just need to pop one into their mouth and wait for the pleasant experience to start.

ZOOTED gummies are currently being sold on a wholesale website for The Hemp Doctor business customers only to offer them an exclusive experience. Cannabis business owners can now add ZOOTED on their product list to provide their customers with an experience unmatched on the market. ZOOTED gummies are everything customers want - expertly crafted, highly potent, and delicious.

About The Hemp Doctor Wholesale

The Hemp Doctor is renowned in the cannabis world for its high-quality and innovative products. The company's primary goal is to provide its customers with advanced, premium-quality cannabis products. They've been leading the industry for quite some time now.

The hemp strains used for making the products are cultivated on the fertile soil of California, North Carolina, and Oregon, ensuring high quality without added chemicals. Even the process used for extracting the active ingredients from the plant is unique and focused on maximizing the potency of extracted compounds while eliminating any unwanted remnants. That's not where the quality assurance of The Hemp Doctor's products ends. Each product from the extensive list has been through independent third-party lab testing, and these test results are readily available on their official website.

Needless to say, this brand is dedicated to offering the best quality possible to its customers. That's why you never have to worry about quality when shopping with The Hemp Doctor. They even provide wholesaler pricing rewards so you can offer your customers attractive prices.

The Hemp Doctor's constantly changing range of products delivers the finest that the market has to offer, with options that are equally ideal for novice and experienced cannabis users. Their extensive list of products includes Delta 8, Delta 9, HHC, THC-O, CBD, and CBG, but that's not all. They even thought about their customers' furry friends and created products for them so they could also experience the benefits of these compounds.

Contact Information

Robert Shade

Owner at The Hemp Doctor

customerservice@thehempdoctor.com

SOURCE: The Hemp Doctor Wholesale

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756378/The-Hemp-Doctor-Wholesale-Announces-New-Zooted-Gummies