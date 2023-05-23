BW Fusion Hosts Free Webinar for Growers: Maximizing Photosynthesis

FORT WAYNE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Groundbreaking research from the University of Illinois recently confirmed a direct link between improved photosynthesis and increased yield.

Full Sun BW Fusion

With Full Sun's cutting-edge technology, plants harvested an average of 7% more mass with the optimal nutrient balance maintained in their leaves.

As summer approaches, it's time to ensure farmers are capturing the full photosynthetic potential. That is why BW Fusion is hosting a free webinar to educate growers on how to build reserves and maximize the sunlight crops receive.

The Zoom webinar is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1 and individuals can register on the website, with only 100 spots available.

BW Fusion Agronomist Sean Nettleton will guide growers through the data and research behind a new, innovative product developed to maximize photosynthesis called Full Sun. Full Sun is a one-of-a-kind, specially formulated crop nutrient designed to help build reserves and maximize the sunlight crops receive.

Nettleton began his professional career working in ag retail and precision agriculture for eight years before moving into the seed industry. He spent time working for one of the largest seed companies in the U.S. and as a crop insurance advisor. Today, Nettleton shares knowledge and expertise about crop and soil management with growers to help them understand the benefits of investing in soil health.

After successful trials and research, BW Fusion is innovating in the industry and educating growers on the power of biologicals.

"Our new Full Sun biological product takes advantage of cutting-edge research that proves there's a link between photosynthesis and increased yield. We've created the webinar to show growers our cutting-edge research and educate folks on the opportunity to improve soil health and increase photosynthesis at the source," said Nettleton.

Full Sun is made from premium nutrients and amino acids and has achieved impressive results. When tested on both corn and soybeans, there was a win rate of 80% or higher accompanied by an average yield increase between 3-8%.

Additionally, plants that benefited from Full Sun harvested an average of 7% more mass with the optimal nutrient balance maintained in their leaves. This optimization enabled them to increase photosynthesis efficiency and capture even more sunlight for growth, boosting biological activity by a remarkable 20%.

"Full Sun is like sunshine in a jug. We're seeing longer and wider leaves, stronger mid ribs, deeper green color and more erect leaves, allowing the plant to better capture the sun's potential and field the biology in the soil," said Nettleton. "We don't want growers to miss out on this innovative approach to increasing yield because this is a game changer in the industry."

Visit the website to register for the webinar or to learn more about Full Sun.

Contact Information

Jaclyn Goldsborough

Public Relations Manager

jgoldsborough@reusserdesign.com

574-596-0818

SOURCE: BW Fusion

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756654/BW-Fusion-Hosts-Free-Webinar-for-Growers-Maximizing-Photosynthesis