Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2023 | 16:02
81 Leser
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Better Care for a Better World With Kimberly-Clark

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Each of Kimberly-Clark's brands has a brilliant purpose that guides everything they do. From focusing on environmental impact to supporting and enabling women to break down barriers to opportunity, Kimberly-Clark equips its brands to provide Better Care for a Better World.

One way is through Kotex's She Can Initiative. While the brand focuses on raising awareness around Menstrual Hygiene Day each year, it also champions women's progress year-round by fighting period stigmas and the barriers they cause. Projects have included producing a film depicting how period stigma nearly stopped the first woman soccer referee, creating a "She Can Anthem," and changing the color of the fluid used in product marketing.

We invited Alison Lewis, Chief Growth Officer, to discuss how Kimberly-Clark operates with its purpose-led, performance-driven approach and how it ultimately influences culture through its purpose.

Listen for insights on:

  • Inspiring innovation with purpose
  • Activating brand purpose to challenge stigmas
  • Opening social impact work to other collaborators
  • Creating and maintaining a purpose-led, performance-driven culture

To listen to this episode and others, visit Purpose 360 Podcast.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756649/Better-Care-for-a-Better-World-With-Kimberly-Clark

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
