The Pebble Group PLC Announces Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting 2023
MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / The Pebble Group plc (the "Company") (AIM:PEBB)(OTCQX:PEBBF), a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, is pleased to announce that all resolutions in the Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting were determined by way of a poll vote and duly passed by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today.
The poll results on each resolution, to include all proxy votes received, are as follows:
Resolution
In favour
In favour & Discretion
Against
Against
Total Votes Cast (Excluding Withheld)
Withheld
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
1
Receive Report and Accounts
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
2
Approve Directors' Remuneration Report
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
3
Re-elect Richard Law
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
4
Re-elect Christopher Lee
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
5
Re-elect Claire Thomson
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
6
Re-elect Yvonne Monaghan
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
7
Re-elect Stuart Warriner
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
8
Re-appoint Auditor
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
9
Remuneration of Auditor
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
10
Authority to allot shares
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
11
Approve final dividend
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
12*
Disapplication of pre-emption rights
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
13*
Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
14*
Purchase of own ordinary shares
156,083,373
100.00%
0
0.00%
156,083,373
90,000
* passed as a special resolution.
Enquiries:
The Pebble Group plc
+44 (0) 7385 024855
Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
+44 (0) 20 7383 5100
Berenberg (Corporate Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Belvedere Communications (Financial PR)
thepebblegrouppr@belvederepr.com
About The Pebble Group plc - www.thepebblegroup.com
The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.
