The Pebble Group PLC Announces Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting 2023

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / The Pebble Group plc (the "Company") (AIM:PEBB)(OTCQX:PEBBF), a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, is pleased to announce that all resolutions in the Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting were determined by way of a poll vote and duly passed by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today.

The poll results on each resolution, to include all proxy votes received, are as follows:

Resolution In favour In favour & Discretion Against Against Total Votes Cast (Excluding Withheld) Withheld Votes % Votes %

Votes 1 Receive Report and Accounts 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 2 Approve Directors' Remuneration Report 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 3 Re-elect Richard Law 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 4 Re-elect Christopher Lee 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 5 Re-elect Claire Thomson 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 6 Re-elect Yvonne Monaghan 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 7 Re-elect Stuart Warriner 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 8 Re-appoint Auditor 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 9 Remuneration of Auditor 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 10 Authority to allot shares 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 11 Approve final dividend 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 12* Disapplication of pre-emption rights 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 13* Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000 14* Purchase of own ordinary shares 156,083,373 100.00% 0 0.00% 156,083,373 90,000

* passed as a special resolution.

Enquiries:

The Pebble Group plc

Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer

Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 7385 024855 Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly +44 (0) 20 7383 5100 Berenberg (Corporate Broker)

Ben Wright / Marie Moy / Arnav Kapoor +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Belvedere Communications (Financial PR)

Cat Valentine

Keeley Clarke thepebblegrouppr@belvederepr.com

+44 (0) 7715 769 078

+44 (0) 7967 816 525

About The Pebble Group plc - www.thepebblegroup.com

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

