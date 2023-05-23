Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2023
The Pebble Group PLC Announces Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting 2023

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / The Pebble Group plc (the "Company") (AIM:PEBB)(OTCQX:PEBBF), a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, is pleased to announce that all resolutions in the Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting were determined by way of a poll vote and duly passed by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today.

The poll results on each resolution, to include all proxy votes received, are as follows:

Resolution

In favour

In favour & Discretion

Against

Against

Total Votes Cast (Excluding Withheld)

Withheld

Votes

%

Votes

%


Votes

1

Receive Report and Accounts

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

2

Approve Directors' Remuneration Report

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

3

Re-elect Richard Law

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

4

Re-elect Christopher Lee

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

5

Re-elect Claire Thomson

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

6

Re-elect Yvonne Monaghan

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

7

Re-elect Stuart Warriner

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

8

Re-appoint Auditor

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

9

Remuneration of Auditor

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

10

Authority to allot shares

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

11

Approve final dividend

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

12*

Disapplication of pre-emption rights

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

13*

Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

14*

Purchase of own ordinary shares

156,083,373

100.00%

0

0.00%

156,083,373

90,000

* passed as a special resolution.

Enquiries:

The Pebble Group plc
Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer
Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 7385 024855

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly

+44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Berenberg (Corporate Broker)
Ben Wright / Marie Moy / Arnav Kapoor

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Belvedere Communications (Financial PR)
Cat Valentine
Keeley Clarke

thepebblegrouppr@belvederepr.com
+44 (0) 7715 769 078
+44 (0) 7967 816 525

About The Pebble Group plc - www.thepebblegroup.com

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: The Pebble Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756650/The-Pebble-Group-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
