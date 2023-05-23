GoDaddy: Sources of Encouragement: Meet Sathvika Shakhamuri

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / GoDaddy



What is your name and what do you do here at GoDaddy?

I'm Sathvika, and I work as a Software Engineer in the Customer Engagement Platform team at GoDaddy. I am also involved in the Employee Resource Group (ERG), GDAsians, as their events leader. In this role, I plan and organize events for our community members.

What is your daily source of inspiration?

As an Asian woman in tech, I am motivated by the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of technology and create new solutions to complex problems within the industry. I find inspiration in the achievements of other women and underrepresented people in tech, as their stories serve as a great source of encouragement and validation. In addition, I volunteer as a hub leader for an organization called Rewriting the Code, where I plan events for early career women in tech.

What has GoDaddy done to support you, your teammates, and your family?

GoDaddy has given me the opportunity to get involved by networking with various ERGs. These groups have provided me with exposure to learn from a diverse group of people. I also appreciate the chance to interact with the leadership team and learn from them. Additionally, the in-office experience is great for fostering a sense of community at work.

What does Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month mean to you?

AANHPI Heritage Month provides an opportunity to honor the rich and diverse cultural heritage of AANHPI communities and raise awareness of the challenges they have faced. These communities are highly diverse, making it an important time to promote and understand the experiences and cultures of all communities.

