Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Knalleffekt! Cybeats explodiert auf News - neues Allzeithoch!
WKN: A1C7DM | ISIN: US6708662019
04.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,505 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Handel/E-Commerce
RUSSLAND
OKEY GROUP SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
OKEY GROUP SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
23.05.2023 | 16:31
(1)

O'KEY Group S.A. announces results of AGM 2023

DJ O'KEY Group S.A. announces results of AGM 2023

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A. announces results of AGM 2023 23-May-2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

O'KEY GROUP S.A.

société anonyme

Registered office: 25?, Boulevard Royal,

L - 2449 LUXEMBOURG

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533

(the "Company")

confirms that at its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders

held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

all resolutions were adopted.

Agenda of the General Meeting: 1. To receive the statutory and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for financial yearended December 31, 2022. 2. To receive the reports of the Board of Directors of the Company on the statutory and the consolidatedfinancial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. 3. To receive the reports of the approved statutory auditor of the Company on the statutory and theconsolidated financial statements of the Company for financial year ended December 31, 2022. 4. To approve the statutory financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31,2022. 5. To approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31,2022. 6. To approve the results of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. 7. To approve the compensation of the directors and officers of the Company for the accounting year endingDecember 31, 2023 in an aggregate amount of up to USD 800'000 and to delegate to the board of directors of theCompany the power to determine each director's and officers' compensation. 8. To approve the compensation of the directors and officers of the Company for the period from January 01,2024 to June 30, 2024 in an aggregate amount of up to USD 400'000 and to delegate to the board of directors of theCompany the power to determine each director's and officers' compensation. 9. To grant discharge to the directors for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. 10. To appoint MOORE Audit S.A. as approved statutory auditor of the Company, to hold office until theconclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. 11. To authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the approvedstatutory auditor of the Company.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US6708662019 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     OKEY 
LEI Code:   213800133YYU23T4L791 
Sequence No.: 245775 
EQS News ID:  1639665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
