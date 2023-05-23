Pylontech says it plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Veneto, northern Italy. The company will operate the factory under a joint venture with its Italian partner, Energy Spa.From pv magazine Italy Pylontech, a China-based lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supplier, said it will build a storage system manufacturing facility in Sant'Angelo di Piove di Sacco (PD) near Padova, in Veneto, Italy. The company is working with Italy-based Energy Spa on the project. Their 50:50 joint venture, Pylon LiFeEU S.r.l., will own and operate the facility. Energy Spa is listed on the Euronext Growth ...

