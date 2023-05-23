PAPÉ GROUP: Papé Material Handling Named OTTO Motors Certified Dealer

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Papé Material Handling has been named a certified dealer for OTTO Motors in North America. OTTO Motors launched the OTTO Certified Network to help meet increased demand for its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). These AMRs offer numerous material handling and logistics solutions by increasing productivity, mitigating the current labor shortage, and improving workplace safety.

"Customers demand exceptional service. We've built our OTTO Certified Dealer program like we've built our products, with unwavering emphasis on quality to ensure that our customers receive the exceptional service they expect," said John Stikes, Director of Global Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at OTTO Motors. Dan Gill, Head of Dealer Relations at OTTO Motors, added, "We have hand-selected the top material handling equipment organizations in the continent to locally deliver the technical support and maintenance needed to deploy, maintain and scale automation systems."

OTTO Motors designs flexible mobile robots to automate the world's dullest, dirtiest, and deadliest jobs. OTTO's AMRs are available in a wide range of sizes and models to suit many applications. The company's AMRs have proven to reduce material handling costs by up to 90%.

As part of Papé's dedication to providing its customers with the equipment they need for any material handling operation, Papé is thrilled to be selected as a certified OTTO Motors dealer. "OTTO shares our commitment to providing end-to-end solutions for customers," said Chris Wetle, President of Papé Material Handling. "We're excited to add OTTO products to our current lineup of warehousing and material handling solutions. Our expert team will be able to help customers design custom fleets to fit their operational needs as well as provide service and support for OTTO products."

Papé is known for providing innovative equipment and service solutions. For warehousing, construction, and other material handling operations, Papé is the source for equipment and machinery that meet a broad range of operational needs.

