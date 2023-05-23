EVLO Energy Storage's latest battery energy storage system (BESS) product, EVLOFLEX, is a fully integrated solution with configurable energy for 1.65 MWh, 2 MWh, or 2.5 MWh.EVLO Energy Storage, a unit of Canadian utility Hydro-Quebec, has unveiled EVLOFLEX, a utility-scale BESS based on its proprietary lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry. The system is available in three versions - 500 kW (1/4C), 1,000 kW (1/2C), and 1.5 MW (1C) - and offers configurable energy for 1.65 MWh, 2 MWh, or 2.5 MWh. Depending on the configuration, it offers a storage duration of one to four hours. EVLOFLEX has a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...