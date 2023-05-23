This museum-quality model kit of the heroic and beloved character of our childhood is inspired by the original TV series from Transformers: Generation 1 from 1984 -1990

This is the biggest scale model kit of the iconic Autobot leader, Optimus Prime ever produced at 78 cm (31") tall, over 600 pieces and weighing 11 kg (24 lbs).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005678/en/

Clare Foltynie, Co-founder of Agora Models with their Big-Scale-Model of Optimus Prime. This model kit is the latest launch from Agora Models, measuring 78cm (2 1/2 ft) tall and composed of over 600 carefully engineered die-cast pieces, with electronics that include a faceplate that moves in sync to speech and on-body lighting. This model is fully articulated allowing it to be posed in myriad ways to re-enact the heroic poses from the TV series from our childhood. (Photo: Business Wire)

The kit from Agora Models, under license from global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, includes many of the working features that you would expect in a big-scale model, including full poseability, articulated hands and fingers, body illumination, sounds, and hundreds of intricate parts. Most of the body is die-cast metal, the detailing is made from ABS engineering plastic.

Optimus Prime's stunning paintwork is red and blue metallic, with the same high quality as modern car paints.

The all-important illuminating Matrix of Leadership is hidden behind a matrix chamber door. The Matrix will be a ball shape with a crystal-like inner appearance like the original animation design.

Accessories to accompany the kit include Optimus Prime's blaster, Energon Axe, and an illuminated display base that will be individually numbered to give a unique, personal and collectable quality to each model.

UK: https://buy.agoramodels.com/optimus-prime/

US: https://buy.agoramodels.com/us/optimus-prime/

Images available on request

ABOUT AGORA MODELS (agoramodels.com)

Agora Models was founded by a team with years of experience producing scale models who felt the time had come to offer their customers a truly first-class modeling experience. The company philosophy is to build and develop long-term personal relationships with customers to ensure they get the models they want, produced to a high-quality specification, and with the personal service that every modeler deserves. Whether talking to beginner hobbyists, die-hard experts or anyone just looking for a new way to add quality, mindful time into their daily lives, Agora Models highly values all customers, ensuring there's always someone on hand to share in their experience. Importantly, Agora will not offer a model to customers unless complete production can be guaranteed.

The company plan is to release a number of new models over the next 12 months. They will be a mixture of brands and marques, and the longer-term goal is to become the world's leading supplier of museum-quality scale models. Discover more via our website: agoramodels.com, email: info@agoramodels.com. You can also follow us on social media.

About TRANSFORMERS

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible "MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE" experiences to fans of all ages. The brand's enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life, and the evil Decepticons who seek to conquer the universe. The TRANSFORMERS brand is a Hasbro franchise.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

