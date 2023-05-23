The Daytrader Tiki Bar & Restaurant Now Open in Seaside, Florida

Chef-Owner Nikhil Abuvala Begins Welcoming Guests on May 23 with Debut of New Polynesian and Tiki Culture-Inspired Eatery Located in Acclaimed South Walton Beach Neighborhood

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / With great excitement, Chef-Owner Nikhil Abuvala and Seaside Community Development Corporation are pleased to announce the highly anticipated opening of The Daytrader Tiki Bar & Restaurant in idyllic South Walton beach neighborhood, Seaside, Florida . The Daytrader will begin welcoming guests on Tuesday, May 23.

Located at the entrance of the iconic Coleman Beach Pavilion in Seaside, Fl, The Daytrader invites guests to clock out of reality and clock into escape. Inspired by Chef Abuvala's passion for the coastal cuisine and culture of the more than 1,000 islands that make up Polynesia in the Pacific Ocean, The Daytrader seeks to deliver a Polynesian Coast meets the Gulf of Mexico experience, rooted in escapism, with a playful anti-corporate attitude to pair. Open daily for lunch and dinner service, The Daytrader will join the ranks of some of the most notable South Walton eateries as Seaside's newest merchant and first new table service restaurant debut in over a decade.

Chef Abuvala's roots run deep in Northwest Florida where he currently owns and operates three unique restaurant concepts: his flagship and first venture Roux 30a, Nanbu Noodle Bar, both of which are located in Grayton Beach, as well as Nanbu Too in Destin. A South Walton resident for most of his life and local business owner for the past 10 years, Chef Abuvala's commitment to his community is apparent in his thoughtful additions to the ever-growing and much-lauded culinary destination the area has come to be known for.

"There are so many unique dining opportunities in South Walton," said Chef Abuvala. "Our top feeder markets are mostly made up of these vibrant foodie towns… those people have sophisticated palates and honestly appreciate culinary diversity and thoughtfully crafted menus. It can be challenging to stay ahead of the curve with all the talent down here, so for me, I'm not doing it unless it's something that's yet to be done in this market."

Chef Abuvala partnered with Jonathan Douglas & Associates for architectural and exterior design services, and Stantec , a global leader in sustainability and design, to provide interior design and landscape architecture services for The Daytrader. The Stantec team looked to create a modern tiki and escapism-focused atmosphere by utilizing a thoughtful mix of structured yet unpredictable forms and finishes. Inside, bold, imperfect patterns pair with brass accents and wood paneling, moody lighting and natural textures. On the beachside terrace, guests can escape to an outdoor oasis adorned with lush greenery, a blend of bright-colored furnishings, and ambient lighting to illuminate the textured reed roof. Most of the 130 seats in the restaurant can be found in covered outdoor spaces.

"The design incorporates funky colored furnishings and warm wood-toned tiki influences to heighten the individuality and personality of The Daytrader," said Jeanette Carter, interior design principal at Stantec. "Our team mixed boldly patterned wallcoverings, playful pink tile and layers of woven basket lighting to achieve a modern meets tiki experience."

Upon entering, guests will notice shelves along the walls displaying salt-rusted tchotchkes and other carefully-curated treasures, each hand-picked from The Abuvala's personal home and local antique shops along the coast by Chef Abuvala's wife and restaurant stylist, Hannah Grace Alford-Abuvala. She's also credited with curating the consummate, beach playlist that features lo-fi, tropic beats and retro bops, with Hawaiian mele and calypso-inspired melodies respectfully sprinkled in.

The Daytrader's locally sourced, ingredient-driven menu will showcase Polynesian-inspired fare with a focus on fresh Gulf of Mexico seafood. Guests can expect surprising twists on reimagined American classics, like the Sloppy Koa, an elevated 'sloppy joe' featuring pineapple slaw, pork belly and a Hawaiian bun, and coastal renditions of Boiled Peanuts and Maui Fries on the Bar Snack menu. Abuvala, influenced by the inventive cuisine found near the Coast of Asia, has crafted menu standouts like Ahi Crispy Rice and Tempura Softshell appetizers as well as Sheepshead Dukkah, Wagyu Kalbi Short Ribs and Lobster Chow Mein entrees to satisfy palettes that yearn for tantalizing flavor combinations.

"When we decided to focus on Polynesia, it was important to me that we highlight all the islands that make up that region," continued Chef Abuvala. "Being a tiki bar, of course you'll find plenty of Hawaiian influences throughout our menu, but you'll also discover Filipino, Vietnamese, and other coastal Asian flavors in both the dishes and cocktail program. And of course, I am always heavily influenced by the never-ending supply of fresh seafood from the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the exceptional products we source from our regional farmer and purveyor partners."

In partnership with Beverage Consultant Greg Genias of BootlegGreg Cocktail Co. , The Daytrader's beverage program features refreshingly creative concoctions inspired by the American tiki bar movement of the early 20th century. All cocktails are made with daily fresh pressed juice, and sugarcane is imported from all across Florida, Los Angeles and the Caribbean before being macerated in-house. Each drink served inside the restaurant will be served in a vintage glass, a rarity for beachfront eateries and a sticking point for Chef Abuvala. Eclectic drink options include a Cookie-Lada, an interpretation of the classic Pina Colada that features a cookie garnish, a Macadamia Nut Old-Fashioned that will keep whiskey lovers on their toes and a fruity Medical Mai Tai served in an IV solution bag for guests to self-pour over ice.

"The Daytrader is an exciting and welcomed addition to the community as it embodies Seaside's simple, beautiful life philosophy by encouraging our visitors and community to trade their place at the desk for a place at the bar," said Micah Davis, President of Seaside Community Development Corporation. "We're beyond excited to share award-winning Chef Nikhil Abuvala's newest concept with our guests. His delicious food, combined with a playful and beautiful design, has created a truly unique offering in our area. We have no doubt that The Daytrader will quickly become another landmark in Seaside and a destination for anyone looking to catch a tropical breeze on the Florida coast."

The Daytrader Tiki Bar and Restaurant is located at 2236 E. County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459 and will be open for lunch and dinner service seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Reservations are unavailable at this time. For more information, please visit daytradertiki.com or follow along via Instagram .

ABOUT THE DAYTRADER TIKI BAR & RESTAURANT | SEASIDE, FLORIDA

Escape the fever-pitch of phone calls for the fever dream of island fantasia and otherworldliness at The Daytrader Tiki Bar & Restaurant in sunny Seaside, Florida, one of 16 acclaimed beach neighborhoods in iconic South Walton. Chef-owner Nikhil Abuvala's fourth concept in Northwest Florida allows guests to clock out of reality and clock into a dining experience characterized by locally sourced seafood, ingredient-driven fare and an uncompromising 'out of office' attitude. Trade your place at the desk for a place at The Daytrader Tiki bar to sip on eclectic cocktails made with fresh-pressed juice and sugarcane that's macerated in-house, all while surrounded by eccentric hand-picked vintage decor and authentic tiki vibes. The coast of Asia meets the Gulf of Mexico on this Polynesian-inspired menu with small plates like Ahi Crispy Rice and Maui Fries, a Hawaiian-style twist on the Sloppy Joe sandwich, and dishes like Wagyu Kalbi Short Ribs and Sheepshead Dukkah for mains. The Daytrader Tiki Bar & Restaurant is located at 2236 E. County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 and is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.daytradertiki.com and follow along on Instagram .

ABOUT CHEF NIKHIL ABUVALA

Initially inspired by his grandmother at the kitchen countertop of his childhood home, Chef Nikhil Abuvala has aspired to bring worldly cuisine to his family, friends and community since his youth. This curiosity led him abroad, where he expanded his palette and explored cultures and cuisines while cooking in kitchens around the world. He returned to his hometown in Northwest Florida in 2013 and opened his first concept Roux 30a in Grayton Beach, an award-winning restaurant characterized by intimate private dining and tasting menus. He went on to open Nanbu Noodle Bar in early 2019, a second venture inspired by his early love for Asian fare, which offers guests Japanese cuisine with a southern flair. Expanding upon this success, Nanbu Too debuted within the City Food Hall in Destin in early 2023. His most recent venture, The Daytrader Tiki Bar & Restaurant, opened its doors in Seaside, Florida in May of 2023. The Daytrader features Polynesian-inspired, locally sourced seafood and ingredient-driven cocktails. Chef Abuvala has been featured in national publications such as Forbes , Garden & Gun , Fodor's Travel , and Southern Living, and to date has visited more than 30 countries, immersing himself in the food and culture of each unique destination seeking inspiration for his next restaurant venture. He harbors a fierce love for the Northwest Florida community where he regularly participates in and sponsors local charity fundraising events.

ABOUT SEASIDE®:

SEASIDE®, built on 80 acres on Florida's Gulf Coast, is located on South Walton County's Hwy. 30-A, on Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast. Acclaimed worldwide as one of the iconic examples of New Urbanism, Seaside offers a thriving town center with shopping and dining, all within walkable distance of homes, cottages, and offices. Consisting of more than 400 homes, many of them vacation rentals, the community offers over 20 restaurants and eateries, and over 30 shops, galleries, and services. Seaside has been featured in national publications such as Travel & Leisure, Southern Living, Conde Nast Traveler, and many more. Travel & Leisure most recently named Seaside as the #1 Beach Town in Florida . Seaside is a prominent topic in architectural schools and in housing-industry magazines, is visited by design professionals from throughout the United States, and is included in the American Institute of Architects (Florida chapter) list of Florida Architecture: 100 Years 100 Places. The holiday town was also the primary filming location of the classic movie "The Truman Show." For more information, please visit seasidefl.com and follow along on Instagram at @seasidefl .

