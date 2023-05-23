DJ TRON Collaborates with Nansen to Deliver In-Depth Insights from Blockchain Activity

Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2023 The TRON DAO team is thrilled to announce a partnership with Nansen, a prominent provider of blockchain data and research trusted by the world's leading crypto teams and enthusiasts. In-depth, data-defined, insights about TRON user activity will now be available via Nansen's powerful suite of tools. Nansen offers users "blockchain data that no one else has, remarkably fast, the way your team works." Nansen processes over 500 TB daily, labeling more than 250 million addresses across more than 16 blockchains, which represents more than 80% of all on-chain volume. Nansen Products exist to 10X user insights while reducing user workload. Query is a powerful, no-code, crypto analytics tool built for its most ambitious customers, providing exclusive access to professional analytics as well as an exclusive community to network with other top crypto leaders. Query enables programmatic blockchain data analysis with SQL and APIs across more than 15 chains, while tracking crypto across more than 45 chains, all in one interface. TRON is the preferred blockchain platform, ranking first in daily user activity, volume of transactions, and USDT stablecoin circulation. Over 46 billion USDT tokens circulate on TRON, 56% of the total USDT supply. With over 1.5 million daily active addresses and over 8 million daily transactions, TRON is becoming a global community for everyday commerce. Through the integration of TRON into Nansen's management and query solutions, all of those users can now access enriched data and gain deeper analysis of TRON's robust ecosystem. Furthermore, Nansen Pro's macro dashboard provides a comprehensive overview of TRON, empowering users with real-time, on-chain insights. This partnership represents just the beginning of the collaboration between TRON and Nansen, as it marks a significant step forward in their shared mission to provide unparalleled blockchain data and analytics services for a more trusting, knowledgeable, data-informed crypto community. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of May 2023, it has over 161.5 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 5.6 billion total transactions, and over USD12.5 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

