A. Larry Ross Communications: 'Sleep Psalms: Nightly Moments of Mindfulness and Rest' From Pray.com Debuts Today at #1 in Old Testament Meditations

New Book Features Devotions to Help You Wind Down From Your Day and Reconnect With God

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Pray.com, the No. 1 app for prayer and faith-based audio and video streaming content, announced today the release of its first printed content, "Sleep Psalms: Nightly Moments of Mindfulness and Rest," published in partnership with DaySpring, the world's largest Christian-message product provider.

Released today, "Sleep Psalms" is the first product of a three-book publishing partnership between the Christian powerhouses, first announced in the fall of 2022. The pre-order of the book is the No. 1 new release in Old Testament Meditations on Amazon.

Sleeplessness is a problem for many people, but peaceful, deep, and restful sleep is possible. "Sleep Psalms" aims to prepare readers for restorative sleep, calming the mind and helping them to re-center on God. Each of the book's 100 entries focuses on the lyrical poetry of the Psalms, along with a short devotion and prayer.

"Sleep Psalms" aims to remind us that God is working for our good even as we sleep.

"Pray.com appreciates DaySpring's support and partnership in advancing our mission to grow faith and cultivate community," said Pray.com founder and CEO Steve Gatena. "We are excited about working together to help make a positive impact on mental health by using the written word and creating beautiful books."

The partnership between Pray.com and DaySpring will yield two additional books, to be released later this year. Based on the most popular downloads within the Pray.com app, the books will feature the "best of" content, which has now reached over 12 million users worldwide. Each will be a collection of stories, devotions, Bible verses and practical tools for everyday Christian living.

Find more information or to purchase "Sleep Psalms": https://www.dayspring.com/sleep-psalms-nightly-moments-of-mindfulness-and-rest.

About Pray.com

Pray.com helps people make prayer a priority in their life. Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith, cultivate community and leave a legacy of helping others, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based audio content. Reaching 14 million people worldwide, it is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts and Bedtime Bible Stories. Pray.com founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter. See https://alarryross.com/pray-com for more information.

About DaySpring

DaySpring®, the world's largest Christian-message product provider, was founded in 1971 with a single Christmas card. Today, DaySpring offers more than 6,000 products - from greeting cards to home décor, specialty gifts to devotional books. In 1999, DaySpring was acquired by Hallmark Cards, Inc. DaySpring products are sold in Christian retail outlets, mass retail stores, card and gift shops and other outlets in the United States and 60 foreign countries. DaySpring is based in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and employs a staff of more than 200 people. Visit www.dayspring.com for more information.

