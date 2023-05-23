Spokane, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - Cinder, a leading cannabis dispensary in Spokane, is proud to announce the launch of their brand-new app, as well as their 2023 winners of The Inlander's Best of awards for Best CBD selection, Best Retail Cannabis, and Best Budtender.

Cinder Launches New App and Wins 2023 Best of Inlander Awards



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9775/167110_cinder-awards2023-1.jpg

The Downtown location is the proud home of Mervin Simmons, winner of this year's award for Best Budtender. Mervin has been with the Cinder team since 2021 and has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to cannabis products. He is excited to continue his work with Cinder and serve customers in Spokane.

The new Cinder app is packed with features that will make shopping easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable than ever before. With an integrated loyalty program, users earn rewards every time they shop, and with online ordering, they can even skip the lines and go straight to the front of the line. Plus, Cinder's state-wide inventory search feature ensures that users will never miss out on the products they love the most.

The Cinder App also includes achievements, in-app reviews, and a sales history feature that allows customers to keep track of their purchases. They can even 'like' products to save for later and easily access them when they're ready to buy. "Our app makes shopping fun and easy," said Cinder's Director of Marketing, Keegan McClung. "With features like a loyalty program, inventory search, online ordering, and a sales history, Cinder's patrons will never miss out on the products they love."

Cinder looks forward to continuing its commitment to providing customers with exceptional service through its new app features as well as its award-winning staff members like Budtender Mervin Simmons at its downtown location. Customers can download the new app now on most devices or stop by any one of their stores across Spokane.

About Cinder

Cinder is an authorized cannabis dispensary located in Albuquerque and Spokane, with a mission to serve the community by helping people comprehend the advantages of marijuana. Through their five dispensaries, they aim to counter years of stigma and falsehoods surrounding this multifaceted plant while showing how it can be integrated into leading a healthy lifestyle.



Media Contact:

Keegan McClung

keegan@cindercannabis.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167110