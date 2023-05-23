News summary:

Tom Stanton, CEO of Adtran Holdings, Inc., will be appointed as CEO of ADVA Optical Networking SE as well

Christoph Glingener will step down as CEO of ADVA to focus on his roles as CTO of ADVA and Adtran

ADVA (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, announced today the planned transition of its CEO position. Christoph Glingener will step down as CEO and transition to his previous role as CTO for ADVA effective June 30, 2023, and will continue as CTO for Adtran, to which he was appointed in January 2023. Tom Stanton will be appointed ADVA's new CEO effective July 1, 2023, and will also continue as Adtran's CEO.

Tom Stanton was named Adtran Inc. CEO in 2005 and chairman of the board in 2007. Since joining Adtran as VP of marketing for the carrier networks division, Tom held several senior management positions within Adtran, including SVP and general manager of the carrier networks division. Before joining Adtran, he served as VP of marketing and engineering at Transcrypt International and held senior management positions with E. F. Johnson Company. Tom has served on the board of directors for various technology companies and is on the board of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) and Cadence Bank. Tom holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering from Auburn University.

