NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) MaxiCourse® program - a comprehensive training program in oral implantology hosted throughout the United States and internationally - will now be offered at the Glidewell Clinical Education Center in Southern California. This facility, which is located on the Glidewell campus, is a premier location for hands-on dental training.





Glidewell to Host AAID MaxiCourse Program in Newport Beach, California

Dentists can now attend this comprehensive nine-module, implant education program at Glidewell's state-of-the-art clinical education facility.





Dentists worldwide take the MaxiCourse program to become proficient in all aspects of implant dentistry, including biomedical sciences, diagnostic procedures, surgical and prosthetic protocols, and practice management. "The MaxiCourse is the most sought-after implant training in the world, and now it's here in California," adds Dr. Shankar Iyer, instructor and assistant director for the Newport Beach MaxiCourse. "After teaching this program for over 20 years all over the world, we are now ready to kickstart the program here with a stellar lineup of faculty."

Participants will attend comprehensive lectures from over 15 distinguished speakers in the field of implantology, including Drs. Timothy Kosinski, Paresh Patel, Taylor Manalili, Shankar Iyer and Ali Mostafavi, who also serves as the program's director. These instructors will provide expert guidance in a curriculum that includes topics like atraumatic extraction and bone grafting, digital workflows, immediate loading, and avoiding implant complications. In addition, participants will experience live demonstrations and clinical sessions with step-by-step instruction for skills such as CBCT planning and hands-on placement of implants in cadavers, which they can easily replicate in their practice.

The 2023-24 program will be presented in nine parts from September to May, with classes offered once a month in three-day weekend blocks. This schedule is designed to give dentists the flexibility to attend the live components of the course while still having enough time to study, complete coursework and fulfill their daily job responsibilities.

"Glidewell is proud to be associated with this comprehensive, high-quality implant educational program," says Dr. Neil Park, vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell. "Not only will this program prepare doctors for clinical success, it also confers eligibility for certification by the American Board of Oral Implantology, which is the most recognized credential in implant dentistry." These courses also provide over 300 hours of continuing education, which are necessary to fulfill the minimum educational requirement for Associate Fellowship in the AAID.

MaxiCourse Newport Beach is open to dentists of all levels, from entry-level practitioners who want to add implant surgery to their practice, to seasoned implant practitioners who can glean valuable new knowledge and get the additional required accredited continuum hours for board certification with the American Bord of Oral Implantology. Tuition will cost $16,000 for dentists and just $12,500 for recent dental school graduates (within two years). To learn more about the AAID MaxiCourse in Newport Beach, dentists can visit the course website at maxicourseca.com. Additionally, dentists can also reach out directly by email at info@maxicourseca.com or by phone at 866-791-9539.

