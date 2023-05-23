CPGs to Leverage More Valuable Retail Sales and Inventory Data With Retail Velocity's VELOCITY 11

New release of retail data analytics platform extends business value with increased data accuracy and speed to insights.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Retail Velocity, the leader in retail data collection, reporting and analytics for consumer brands for the past 29 years, announced today the launch of the 11th generation of its VELOCITY® platform. New capabilities provide manufacturers with more readily accessible-and the most accurate-daily POS and inventory data for physical stores and e-commerce to accelerate time to actionable insights and strategic decision-making.

With this release, sales, marketing, supply chain teams and data analysts can leverage unified demand and supply data and insights to better manage on-shelf availability, promotion optimization and new product launches. VELOCITY® 11 empowers companies to respond appropriately to growth opportunities, inventory risks and changing market conditions to improve their sales, supply chain, and profitability.

"CPGs need to have confidence in their business decisions that directly affect the bottom line, and they need to have utmost confidence in the data on which they base those decisions. Therefore, they need precise daily item-level and store-level data that provides complete visibility into product performance," said John Rossi, Retail Velocity CEO. "For decades, brands have relied on Retail Velocity to provide the most trustworthy harmonized data that can be made available to any business unit and easily shared. VELOCITY® 11 brings superior speed and accuracy to retail data management and continues our commitment to provide the most reliable engine that drives improved data quality and deeper insights to meet consumer demand."

VELOCITY® 11 provides several enhancements to help CPGs meet their data requirements:

Fully Automated Amazon API Downloader that eliminates separate manual data downloads and utilizes one extraction request to collect more consistent, reliable data faster, reducing report generation lag time

that eliminates separate manual data downloads and utilizes one extraction request to collect more consistent, reliable data faster, reducing report generation lag time Single Sign-on and Multi-factor Authentication that offer the highest level of security and provide easier and faster access to daily POS data, facilitating timelier decisions and ensuring corporate security policies are enforced

that offer the highest level of security and provide easier and faster access to daily POS data, facilitating timelier decisions and ensuring corporate security policies are enforced Enhanced Web Applications designed for minimal training and greater ease of use, including more intuitive navigation, design and data visualizations

designed for minimal training and greater ease of use, including more intuitive navigation, design and data visualizations Improved Master Item Mapping and Exception Reporting that allow the capture of additional information for SKUs from retailers, enabling more accurate mapping, reducing exception identification/correction time and allowing users to receive the most accurate data on nearly 100% of SKUs

About Retail Velocity

Since 1994, Retail Velocity has helped consumer goods manufacturers automatically collect, integrate and leverage the most timely, accurate and reliable retail sales and inventory data. Using harmonized daily demand and supply data at the item and store level, companies leverage precise analytics to generate actionable insights, helping improve sell-through, eliminate operational inefficiencies and achieve profitable growth. Retail Velocity's best-in-class cloud platform, VELOCITY®, provides one version of the truth to help enterprise users make profitable decisions and accelerate growth.

