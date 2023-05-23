Havila Shipping ASA: First quarter 2023 report

Summary

The market for the company's vessels in the first quarter has been better than the first quarter of 2022 in all segments.

The spot market has improved significantly, particularly for anchor handling vessels. Income and profit are significantly affected by the sale of vessels.

Sales of vessels make a significant profit contribution as the debt value was regulated in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Havila Shipping ASA achieved an operating income before depreciation of NOK 259.8 million in Q1 2023, compared with NOK 52.2 million in Q1 2022.

Total operating income was NOK 375.1 million in Q1 2023, compared with NOK 147.9 million in Q1 2022.

The group had as of 31/03/23 17 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, seks for external owners.

The fleet utilization in Q1 2023 was 88 %.

Result for 1 quarter 2023

Total operating income amounted to NOK 375.1 million, whereof

NOK 209.2 million is gain on sale of fixed assets (NOK 147.9 million).

Total operating expenses were NOK 115.3 million (NOK 95.7 million).

Operating profit before depreciation was NOK 259.8 million (NOK 52.2 million).

Depreciation was NOK 38.0 million (NOK 52.8 million).

Net financial items were NOK - 102.3 million (NOK - 15.8 million), whereof unrealized agio loss was NOK 0.2 million (unrealized agio gain NOK 5.2 million), and value adjustment of debt was NOK - 80.7 million (NOK - 18.5 million).

The profit before tax was NOK 118.3 million (NOK 16.2 million).

Balance and liquidity per 31/03/23

Total current assets amounted to NOK 289.0 million on 31/03/23, whereof bank deposits were NOK 88.8 million (whereof NOK 0.5 million restricted cash related to withholding tax). On 31/03/22, total current assets amounted to NOK 341.4 million, whereof bank deposits amounted to NOK 66.9 million (of this NOK 0.5 million restricted cash related to withholding tax).

Net cash flow from operations was per 31/03/23 NOK - 57.2 million (NOK - 16.2 million). Cash flow from investing activities was NOK 6.0 million (NOK 3.3 million). Payment of loan instalments and lease liabilities constituted a net change from financing activities of NOK - 13.4 million (NOK - 20.1 million). As of 31/03/23, the book value of the fleet is NOK 1,110 million.

Total long-term loan debt recognized in the balance sheet was per 31/03/23 NOK 1,123.8 million, of which interest-bearing debt amounts to NOK 1,017.0 million and non-interest-bearing debt NOK 106.8 million. As of 31/03/23, nominal value of interest-bearing debt was NOK 1219.7 million, and nominal value of non-interest-bearing debt was NOK 1,708.7 million. All nominal interest-bearing debt is in NOK. Secured debt are classified as long-term debt, except from known instalments which is classified as short-term debt.

Fleet

Havila Shipping ASA operates today 17 vessels,

11 PSV

- Four owned externally

- One owned 50% and not consolidated

2 AHTS

3 Subsea

- One owned externally

- One hired out on bareboat contract

1 RRV (bareboat)

Employees

Havila Shipping ASA had per 31/03/23 357 employees on the company's vessels and 14 employees in the administration.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act