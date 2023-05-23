easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-May-2023

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

23 May 2023

The Company announces that it received notification on 23 May 2023 that Harald Eisenaecher, Non-Executive Director, acquired 3,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of EUR5.78 per share, in Frankfurt.

For further details, please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts:

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 1 a) Name Harald Eisenaecher Reason for the notification 2 Non-Executive Director a) Position/status Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor easyJet plc a) Name 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 b) LEI Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Acquisition of shares b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 3,000 EUR5.78 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume 3,000 -- Price EUR5.78 2023-05-23 e) Date of the transaction Xetra, Frankfurt f) Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

May 23, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)