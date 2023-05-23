DON'T NOD publishes Liva's Story, a new DLC for Gerda: A Flame in Winter

Play two women's resistance stories in the new Modstand Bundle, available now!

Paris, May 23rd, 2023 - DON'T NOD, French independent video games developer and publisher, and Bird Island (formerly PortaPlay) are pleased to announce and launch Liva's Story, a DLC for 2022's Gerda: A Flame in Winter. With this DLC[1] also comes a new edition, the Modstand Bundle, which includes both the main game, Gerda: A Flame in Winter, and the DLC, Liva's Story. Both the main game and the bundle are available on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

The Modstand Bundle was created to showcase two very different women's experiences of World War II and to tell two kinds of stories, those of Gerda and Liva. Gerda has lived a quiet life as a nurse and is pushed into involvement with the Resistance by the Gestapo's arrest of her husband, Anders. She is compassionate and tries to avoid conflict where possible. Liva on the other hand has been a member of the Resistance for some time. After a failed mission, her team regroups in Tinglev where she will have to stand up and lead them to their next fight.

Liva's Story offers players an alternate look at war through the eyes of a different kind of woman, a resistance leader. Desperate and discouraged after a failed mission, Liva's team has to regroup, patch up, and hit the enemy again using sabotage, infiltration, spying, and even assassination. Opposite to Gerda's empathic approach, Liva is not afraid of using violence and often walks the thin line between justice and revenge. Players will have to carefully balance her fury towards the enemy, duty towards her mission and country, and care for her teammates.

The events of Liva's Story take place in the weeks leading up to Anders's arrest and the beginning of Gerda's journey to save him. Each story is a standalone narrative, and each of them sheds light on the other, so players can choose to play them in whichever order they wish.

To celebrate the launch of Liva's Story and the Modstand Bundle, a free demo of Gerda: A Flame in Winter (not including the DLC) is available today on Steam.

For more information about Gerda: A Flame in Winter and Liva's Story, follow DON'T NOD on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To keep up with Bird Island, visit their Twitter.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

[1] DownLoadable Content

