MedBridge Recognized for Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution With the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award

MedBridge continues its dynamic leadership and innovation in healthcare technology, winning its fourth consecutive prestigious MedTech award.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / For the fourth year in a row, MedBridge has been recognized by MedTech for its exceptional innovation in the health and medical technology space.

MedTech Breakthrough Award 2023

Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution - MedBridge Remote Therapeutic Monitoring

As the industry-leading digital health solution for healthcare professionals and organizations across the care continuum, MedBridge was selected as the winner of the Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution in this year's MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

Amid an unprecedented acceleration of digital health technologies, MedBridge has continued to stand out in the industry as a trailblazer for digital patient care solutions that support the more personalized healthcare experience that patients are looking for. Previously, MedBridge won MedTech Breakthrough Awards for Best Patient Portal, Digital Health Innovation Award, and Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform.

"We're honored to accept our fourth consecutive MedTech Breakthrough award," said Sarah Jacob, MedBridge Chief Product Officer. "As the healthcare industry evolves at a rapid pace, MedBridge is in a unique position to help organizations transform their patient care with a platform that combines groundbreaking patient monitoring technology and time-tested engagement tools, and we're excited to continue expanding the capabilities of our digital care solutions to help our customers future-proof their organizations and better serve their patients."

This year's award marks MedBridge's focus on digital patient care driven by remote monitoring. The MedBridge digital care platform helps organizations better engage patients, improve adherence and outcomes, and boost revenue and reimbursements by integrating tools and solutions such as engaging home exercises, interactive patient education, provider education, adherence tracking, a patient mobile app, and remote digital monitoring.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health-related technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity, and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

