Tangential Flow Filtration Market worth $3.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tangential flow filtration (TFF) industry is poised for significant growth and innovation in the near future. With advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and bioprocessing, TFF has emerged as a vital technique for separation and purification processes. In the coming years, we can expect to see the development of more efficient TFF systems, improved membranes, and enhanced process monitoring and control capabilities. The industry will likely witness a surge in demand for TFF solutions as the biopharmaceutical sector continues to expand, driven by the rising need for biologics and personalized medicine. Furthermore, the adoption of TFF in other industries, such as food and beverage, water treatment, and chemical processing, is expected to increase, fueling further growth. As TFF becomes increasingly integral to various applications, we can anticipate the emergence of novel TFF technologies, automation, and digitalization to optimize process efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure product quality and safety. Overall, the future of the tangential flow filtration industry appears promising, driven by technological advancements and the growing demand for reliable and scalable separation solutions.





Tangential Flow Filtration Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The TFF market is expected to have a growth rate of 13.5% during 2023-2028. Increasing benefits over normal flow filtration, the introduction of single-use technologies, adoption of gamp guidelines, increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies, growing biopharmaceutical industries are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the Tangential Flow Filtration Market in the forecast period.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72081607

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tangential Flow Filtration Market"

410 - Tables

43 - Figures

359 - Pages

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Membrane Material, Technique, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for biologics Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in TFF systems

In 2022, the systems segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the Tangential Flow filtration market.

On the basis of products, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into systems, membrane filters, and other tff products. In 2022, the systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2023-2028. Tangential filtration systems consist of automated and mechanical filtration systems. These systems provide maximum operational reliability. Some of the benefits associated with these systems include a high retention rate, less consumption of energy, low cost, and reduced cross-contamination risk. With the help of such systems, pharmaceutical companies can achieve the highest quality products. The systems segment is further segmented into single-use and reusable systems. Single-use systems are gaining importance in separation and purification applications. Developments in research techniques and increased demand for more specificity in the filtration process are increasing the adoption of single-use technologies in many small-scale biopharmaceutical processes.

In 2022, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the technique segment in the Tangential Flow filtration market.

On the basis of technique, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. In 2022, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest market share. The filters used in this technique can be in a submerged configuration or a pressure vessel configuration; they can be hollow fibers, flat, sheet, tubular, or spiral. Membrane filtration technique can be used for removing suspended matter (>99%), harmful microorganisms (e.g., bacteria, protozoa, algae, and fungi) (>99%), and PAHs. Also, MF can be implemented to break down emulsions. Microfiltration with hollow-fiber filters finds applications in processes such as clarification, purification of cell broths, separation of cell debris, and separation of macromolecules. This technique is also used for harvesting cells in upstream bioprocessing and for the recovery & purification of biomass during the production of antibiotics. In biotechnology, microfiltration is used for the retention of biomass from fermentation broths. This technique is also used for the removal of natural and synthetic organic matter to reduce the fouling potential.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the Tangential Flow filtration market.

The tangential flow filtration market is divided into five regions including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2023-2028. Factors responsiblr for the growth includes, unique industry dynamics accompanied by a highly competitive landscape owing to its complex and diverse regulatory landscape and varying pharma industry infrastructures across each country, impacting innovation in each country.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72081607

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing advantages of tangential flow filtration over normal flow filtration Rising R&D spending in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries Increasing adoption of single-use technologies Increased adoption of Good Automated Manufacturing Practice (GAMP)

Restraints:

High capital investments for new production facilities to limit the entry of small players

Opportunities:

Emerging economies offer lucrative growth opportunities Rising therapeutic applications of recombinant proteins

Challenges:

Increased complexities introduced by the interaction of charged excipients and proteins to restrict the market growth Difficulty in the survival of small players and new entrants

Key Market Players:

Key players in the Market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), ANDRITZ (Austria), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Sterlitech Corporation US), Synder Filtration, Inc. (US), PendoTECH (US), ARTeSYN Biosolutions (Ireland), Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bionet (Spain), SYSBIOTECH GmbH (Austria), Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Biotree (India), FORMULATRIX (US), Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd. (UK), Smartflow Technologies (US), TAMI Industries (France), and SPF Technologies LLC (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=72081607

Recent Developments:

In May 2022 , Merck KGaA invested over USD 476.7 million to expand its membrane and filtration manufacturing in Ireland .

, Merck KGaA invested over to expand its membrane and filtration manufacturing in . In December 2021 , Repligen Corporation acquired Bioflex Solutions, which offers single-use fluid management products.

, Repligen Corporation acquired Bioflex Solutions, which offers single-use fluid management products. In June 2021 , Repligen Corporation signed an agreement to acquire Polymem, which offers hollow-fiber membranes and modules.

, Repligen Corporation signed an agreement to acquire Polymem, which offers hollow-fiber membranes and modules. In March 2021 , Pall Corporation acquired Austar Lifesciences Limited. The acquisition aimed to expand the company's capacity to support single-use technology.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Advantages:

Continuous Processing: TFF allows for continuous filtration, leading to higher productivity and efficiency compared to batch filtration methods.

Gentle Processing: TFF handles complex fluids without causing significant shear or damage to the target molecules, ensuring product integrity and bioactivity.

Scalability: TFF can be easily scaled up or down to accommodate different process volumes, making it suitable for both laboratory-scale research and large-scale production.

Customizability: TFF systems offer modular designs that can be customized and integrated into existing processes, providing operational flexibility.

Precise Separation: TFF enables precise separation based on molecule size through the use of different membrane types, pore sizes, and operating parameters.

Versatility: TFF can handle a wide range of particle sizes, from large cells to small proteins, making it versatile for various applications.

Established Market: TFF is a well-established technology with a mature market, offering a wide range of suppliers, equipment, consumables, and technical expertise.

Tangential flow filtration market - Report Highlights:

Market sizes are updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 for each listed company based on the availability of data. This will help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

The updated study includes additional market dynamics, technological analysis, indicative pricing, key conferences & events from 2022 to 2023, ecosystem analysis, key stakeholders & buying criteria, supply chain analysis, regulatory information, value chain analysis, patent analysis, the recession impact, and Porter's five forces analysis of the tangential flow filtration market in the market overview chapter.

The revised research study includes the impact of the recession on the tangential flow filtration market.

Competitive landscape chapter of the report is updated with the market evaluation framework, market share analysis, revenue share analysis, company evaluation matrix and competitive benchmarking of top players and emerging companies.

The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report. Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major products in the tangential flow filtration market.

The new study includes updated market developments of profiled players from January 2020 to April 2023 . Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Sterile Filtration Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Single Use Bioreactors Market - Global Forecasts to 20278

Biologics Safety Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Laboratory Filtration Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tangential-flow-filtration-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/tangential-flow-filtration.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tangential-flow-filtration-market-worth-3-6-billion--marketsandmarkets-301831874.html