Aramark Celebrates Young Leaders, Hosts Third Annual 40 Under 40 Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / This week, in acknowledgment of the contributions and dedication of young professionals in its workplace, Aramark is recognizing its brightest, young talent with the third annual Aramark 40 Under 40 Awards, presented by the Aramark Young Professionals (AYP) employee resource group (ERG).

Hundreds of Aramark's young professionals were nominated for their impact on Aramark and their line of business, broader industry influence, and community outreach. A dedicated advisory committee reviewed the nominees and selected the 40 winners who will participate in professional development programming hosted by the AYP ERG, which aims to connect, engage, and empower young professionals and their allies through a network that cultivates future leaders.

"Every year, I'm amazed at the talent and professionalism of our AYP 40 Under 40 awardees. These individuals are a true embodiment of our mission of being rooted in service and doing great things for our people, our partners, our communities, and the planet. The sky is the limit for these young professionals, and I can't wait to see how they grow their careers at Aramark," said Carl Mittleman, Aramark International Chief Operating Officer and Executive Sponsor of Aramark Young Professionals ERG.

Meet Aramark's 2023 40 Under 40 Class

Collegiate Hospitality

Joshua Cathey

Kelly Sizemore

Lindsay Klingenschmidt

Matt Perry

Michael McKnight

Dr. Qiong Chen

Corporate

Lindsey Thompson

May Limbach

Michelle Di Polo

Samantha Brodie

Corrections

Jaclyn Little

Destinations

Lindsey Jaroszek

Facilities

Andy Page

Ashley Marchunsky

Sommer Frett

Healthcare+

Christopher Moore

International

Amy Pattison

Ben Postlethwaite

Catherine Gearon

Jasmina Barnjak

Luciano Pampanas Martinez

Stephanie Baduik

Sui He

Tom Crocker

Refreshments

Ann Kolman

Marshall Richter

Sports & Entertainment

Brian Hedinger

Nicole Hohnhorst

Student Nutrition

Grace Maschinski

Kerri O'Donnell

Uniform Services

Blake Opseth

Jarid Thompson

Workplace Experience Group

Alex Carow

Breanna Crooks

Derek Salazar

Lauren Barrera

Lauren Ober

Mary Sullivan

Michelle Chang

Samantha Gambino

The winners will participate in the following personal and professional development programming this week.

Keynote Speech from Greg Creed

Former CEO of Yum! Brands and current Aramark Board member, Greg Creed, will join awardees and share his career strategy insight.

"Breaking Barriers and Growing Up in the Business" Panel

Three panelists will share their unique experiences starting an early career at Aramark, overcoming barriers, and advancing their careers within the company. The panel feature:

Kirsten Markovich (moderator), Senior Community Relations Specialist

(moderator), Senior Community Relations Specialist Katie Davis (panelist), Vice President of Growth, Destinations

(panelist), Vice President of Growth, Destinations Joel Hernandez (panelist), Resident District Manager, Collegiate Hospitality

(panelist), Resident District Manager, Collegiate Hospitality Liz Noe (panelist), Vice President, Operations, Sports + Entertainment

"Growing Your Career" session with Executive Coach, Cheryl Kaplan

Executive Coach, Cheryl Kaplan, will lead awardees through a discussion on career planning, expanding professional networks, taking the next steps toward promotions, and finding professional passions.

Additional Recognition

This year, AYP will recognize two Aramark employees with two new awards, the "Trailblazer Award" and the "MVP Award," which will be given during the 40 Under 40 Awards ceremony. The AYP Trailblazer Award celebrates an employee who has significant tenure with the company, was a previous member or leader within AYP ERG, and continues to "blaze a trail" for Aramark's young professionals. Greg Lennox, Senior Director of Corporate Communications, will be recognized with this award.

The Aramark Young Professionals "MVP Award" celebrates an employee who has made significant contributions to AYP and serves as an ambassador for the ERG. This person has held a leadership or committee member role within the ERG for more than one year and consistently supports the overall mission and goals of the group. The recipient is chosen through a voting process amongst the AYP leadership team and this year's recipient is Heather Goodman, Communications Specialist in Corporate Communications.

About Aramark Young Professionals ERG

Aramark Young Professionals (AYP) was established to connect, engage, and empower young professionals and their allies. This ERG provides a network that cultivates future leaders and enhances the capabilities of Aramark's fastest-growing workforce segment. The ERG engages in professional development and volunteer opportunities throughout the year and has seen a 28% growth in membership over the past fiscal year. Most recently, AYP co-sponsored an MLK Book Drive with Aramark LEAD ERG and Aramark Community Relations and collected over 900 books to support school students in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Philadelphia.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aramark on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aramark

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aramark

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aramark

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756735/Aramark-Celebrates-Young-Leaders-Hosts-Third-Annual-40-Under-40-Awards