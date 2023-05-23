DMS IMAGING: End of the ongoing procedure with Thierry Legon and reinstatement of the judicial reorganization plan homologated on February 9, 2021.

End of the ongoing procedure with Thierry Legon and reinstatement of the judicial reorganization plan homologated on February 9, 2021

Liège (Belgique) - DMS Imaging (Euronext Brussels and Paris - BE0974289218 - DMSIM), imaging division of DMS Group and French specialist in the development, design and manufacture of imaging systems, announces today that the Court of Appeal of Liège pronounced an agreement judgement between DMS Imaging and M. Thierry Legon to end the ongoing litigation.

The ongoing procedure is mutually abandoned by the parties concerned and DMS Imaging regains the full benefit of the judicial reorganization plan homologated on February 9, 2021. The latter had been revoked by a judgement of the Liège Business Court of November 8, 2022 (cf. press release of December 6, 2022).

M. Thierry Legon's claim will be paid by transferring existing shares of DMS Imaging held by DMS Group, in accordance with the terms of the original homologated reorganization plan.

All risks regarding this deal, mentioned in the prospectus of December 20, 2022, relating to the contribution of the medical imaging division of DMS Group, have therefore been removed.

About DMS Imaging

Specialized in high technology for medical diagnosis, DMS Imaging is now the French leader in development, design, and manufacture of imaging systems dedicated to radiology, bone densitometry, 3D modeling and posturology.

DMS Imaging is quoted on the Euronext market in Brussels and Paris (ISIN: BE0974289218 - mnémo: DMSIM).

More information on www.dms-imaging.com.

Contacts

DMS Imaging

Samuel SANCERNI: CEO • +33 (0)4 67 50 49 00

ACTIFIN

Investor Relations: Jean-Yves BARBARA • +33 (0)1 56 88 11 13 • jybarbara@actifin.fr

Press Relations: Jennifer JULLIA • +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 • jjullia@actifin.fr

