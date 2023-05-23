Glidewell Launches flexTAP® Sleep Appliance as Part of Its Family of Sleep Solutions

Appliance Provides Dentists With a New Option for Treating Snoring and Obstructive Sleep Apnea

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Glidewell has announced a new addition to its family of sleep solutions: the flexTAP® mandibular advancement device (MAD). Helping to provide a restful night's sleep, the appliance treats snoring and mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea. It's an extension of the popular TAP® line of sleep appliances offered by Glidewell.

"We're pleased to introduce the flexTAP appliance," said Peter Tran, preventive care general manager. "We have been serving dentists with sleep appliances since 1996, and we strive to make sleep therapy more accessible to dentists and their patients. As a completely new offering, the flexTAP provides several new features aimed at helping clinicians enhance their success in dental sleep medicine."

Clinicians who treat sleep-disordered breathing can now appreciate more choices for preventing the negative health effects of untreated sleep apnea. Provided as a complete airway management system, the flexTAP appliance defends against partial or complete collapse of the upper airway, encourages nasal breathing and manages tooth movement, a known side effect of mandibular advancement therapy.

Comprised of three components, the system includes:

flexTAP MAD - This appliance engages the patient's upper and lower dentition. The micro-adjustment of the mandible results in tension of the muscles and ligaments of the upper airway to maintain a patent airway and a comfortable fit. The key to flexTAP's success is the new patented Vertex Technology ® - the design of the post angulation in the hardware allows for more airway and tongue space with less protrusion or strain on the jaw.

- This appliance engages the patient's upper and lower dentition. The micro-adjustment of the mandible results in tension of the muscles and ligaments of the upper airway to maintain a patent airway and a comfortable fit. The key to flexTAP's success is the new patented Vertex Technology - the design of the post angulation in the hardware allows for more airway and tongue space with less protrusion or strain on the jaw. Mouth Shield - Designed to promote nasal breathing, this nasal breathing trainer reduces the drying effect and excessive saliva that is common with oral breathing.

- Designed to promote nasal breathing, this nasal breathing trainer reduces the drying effect and excessive saliva that is common with oral breathing. AM Aligner®- This device records the patient's natural pretreatment bite. The AM Aligner is worn each morning after treatment with the flexTAP appliance to exercise the jaw back into normal occlusion, should any change have occurred while using the MAD overnight.

Eligible for Medicare reimbursement under code E0486, the flexTAP appliance features a small, thin profile and clinically proven single-point midline adjustment, with 14 mm total range of mandibular advancement. It is metal-free and requires no bite registration. The appliance is designed for fewer in-office fittings and is backed by a three-year warranty.

"It is my new go-to," said Dr. Jill Ombrello, private practitioner based in Dallas, Texas. "Patients love additional tongue space and that it is metal-free. I love that we can ask patients to adjust at home, without an in-person visit, to alleviate their symptoms."

Glidewell has been providing sleep appliances for over 25 years and currently offers accredited continuing education courses to help dentists successfully integrate dental sleep medicine into their practice. To learn more or to receive information about the Glidewell Clinical Twinpak, which saves dentists money on a duplicate flexTAP appliance to ensure uninterrupted treatment, call 800-407-3326 or visit glidewell.com/flextap.

