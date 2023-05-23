Cuprum Coin and Meteor Minerals Group, owner of copper mines and producer of nano copper powder, joined forces through a strategic partnership.

Nine months after listing his cryprto commodity CUC on the crypto exchange WhiteBIT, Cuprum coin sllc has decided to enter into a strategic partnership with the renowned manufacturer of the extremely rare high purity nano copper powder.

DUBROVNIK, Croatia, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuprum Coin sllc and Meteor Minerals Group signed a strategic partnership agreemeent with a goal to offer together an excpetional commodity crypto asset - Cuprum Coin (ticker: CUC). Each issued Cuprum Coin will be backed with the all-time secured extremely rare high purity nano copper powder, and in addition purchased Cuprum coins are used as the medium of exchange for Meteor's nano copper powder. According to the agreement a significant portion of the funds obtained from coin sales will be re-invested into the new Meteor Minerals mines, nano copper powder production, and R&D capabilities.





Dubrovnik, Croatia, based company Cuprum Coin launched its cryptocurrency in 2021 using an underlying asset in the form of ultrafine copper powder, a rare and valuable chemical element, not used in the crypto eco-system before. In April this year company decided to change its underlying asset in favor of more prominent nano copper powder. Copper nano-size particles in the form of powder are at present of great interest in the upcoming industry like aerospace industry, medicine, chemical and material science.

A Chilean/US/UK Meteor Minerals Group has proven record in creating revolutionary solution in the field of material science. One of such solution is environmentally safe processing of copper into a high purity nano copper powder. Chile is the world's top copper producer, with a market share of almost 30%, so it is natural that the largest corporations are located there. Cuprum Coin CEO is honored and proud to have achieved this collaboration.

"We were aware, to gain trust and confidence from major investors and the largest crypto exchanges, we had to move from our previous asset - ultrafine copper powder from a private owner. This material, although not sufficiently known outside of the copper powder industry, is offered on the market with different sizes, qualities, and purities, and as such has created uncertainties about how we are really backing our cryptocurrency.

This partnership with an extraordinary nano copper powder producer, with its own mines, with cooperative world best laboratories working even for NASA, and in cooperation with the world's most recognized nanotechnology scientists in the team, brings us to the next level as we will be backing our coin with nano sized asset which is highly demanded in the upcoming industries. That's why our slogan has changed to The Nano Commodity of the Future..", stated the founder and CEO of Cuprum Coin, Mario Urlic.

The founder and CEO of Meteor Minerals Group also cannot hide his satisfaction with the signed collaboration.

"We are really thrilled and excited about entering into this partnership, not just because of possibilities to offer our products on the new, blockchain enabled, marketplace but also because of the new opportunities when it comes to further investing and strengthening our mining, laboratory, scientific team and and R&D capabilities", said Mr. Fernando Gallardo Morgan, the CEO of Meteor Minerals Group.

Earlier this month Cuprum Coin announced that they will migrate its native (forked Tezos) blockchain to the Binance Smart Chain network (BEP20 token). From today, a completely new whitepaper will be available on the official website, while other documents will be compiled in the next 3-4 weeks.

