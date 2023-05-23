Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Knalleffekt! Cybeats explodiert auf News - neues Allzeithoch!
WKN: A1WYYZ | ISIN: GB00B8C3BL03
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2023 | 20:50
Versapay Obtains 'Plus Tier' Status as a Key Sage Intacct Partner

Status as a 'Plus Tier' partner makes Versapay's ERP Payments for Sage Intacct and Collaborative Accounts Receivable automation platform part of a carefully vetted group of select Sage partners.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), today announced its status as a 'Plus Tier' Fintech Sage Recommended Solution partner.

The designation of 'Plus Tier' partner status is recognition of Versapay's leading ERP Payments for Sage Intacct and Collaborative AR products as top choices for Sage Intacct customers needing integrated ERP payments and robust AR automation that connects buyers and suppliers over the cloud. The 'Plus Tier' partners are vetted and validated by Sage for robust integrations that elevate the business of Sage customers and partners.

"We are excited to collaborate with Versapay and empower businesses to streamline their operations, leverage the power of digitalization, boost productivity, and stay ahead in today's competitive landscape," said Chip Mahan, Vice President and Global Commercial Head of Fintech, Payments & Banking at Sage.

Versapay's ERP Payments for Sage Intacct is an integrated solution within the ERP that helps finance departments drive efficiency and manage cash flow. It delivers a secure and straightforward way to issue multi-channel invoices, accept credit and debit card payments with a "Pay Now" button, support interchange optimization, provide Level III purchasing card support, execute advanced fraud management, offer alternative payments acceptance and in-house support, and much more.

And Versapay's Collaborative AR solution is the first AR automation platform designed to empower the genius of teams. It connects buyers and suppliers over the cloud to create greater AR efficiencies, accelerate cash flow, and drastically improve the customer experience.

"We're excited to further cement our strategic partnership with Sage," said Nancy Sansom, Versapay's Chief Commercial Officer. "It's an honor to receive 'Plus Tier' status, and what we're even more excited about is helping Sage Intacct customers recognize substantial improvements in efficiency and accelerated cash flow in their payment and AR processes. This designation creates the opportunity for us to do that for even more Sage customers."

About Versapay

Versapay is the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable. The Versapay Collaborative AR Network is the first solution that empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay is based in Toronto with offices in Atlanta and Miami. With 8,000+ clients and 1 million+ buyers engaged, Versapay handles 40+ million new invoices and drives $60+ billion in global payment volume annually.

Join the conversation on?Twitter?and?LinkedIn.

Versapay Media Contacts

Sarah Weaver
Caliber Corporate Advisers
versapay@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Ben Snedeker
Versapay
ben.snedeker@verspay.com

SOURCE: Versapay

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756751/Versapay-Obtains-Plus-Tier-Status-as-a-Key-Sage-Intacct-Partner

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
