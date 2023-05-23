AT Research Partners Issued Patent for Nanoscale Robotic Surgery: Changing the Future of Surgery

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / The COVID-19 pandemic brought a change to the world that challenged progress, but inspired innovation. Confronted with an unprecedented global crisis, the pandemic altered how we work, interact, and learn. Dr. Dellinger, founding member and President of Kepley BioSystems, principle at A.T. Research Partners and Adjunct Professor at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN) was committed to inventing and educating, as evidenced by seven USPTO patent awards since the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization.

Surgery represents one of human's most complex and ambitious skills, however advancements have lagged other areas of medical innovation. The group's latest invention, Unassisted Robotic Surgery Employing Paramagnetic Halo Metallofullerenes as Minimally Invasive, Precision Scalpels or Micronization Particles through Magnetic Field Manipulation and Targeted Exenteration Patterned by Programmed 3D Imaging Using Needle or Magnetic Energy Access and Microelectronic Semiconducting in Non-stationary Wafer-less Space," combines fullerene nanoparticles with unassisted robotic surgery technology (Patent No. 11,653,984). The innovation uses atomic scale fullerenes engineered to addresses the complexities of biology, which naturally encompasses minuscule glands, intricate anatomic pathways, microscopic neuroanatomy, and nanoscale pathophysiology. This invention can leapfrog existing surgical techniques and limitations, while also minimizing disruption of healthy tissue.

Dellinger noted, "the ability to bring surgery to the atomic scale enables greater accuracy, the use of precision guided nanoparticles represents a less invasive method that would reduce surgical complications and improve outcomes. The invention creates a surgical tool with unparalleled targeting and performance using engineered fullerene particles steered by external magnetic fields and visualized with advanced imaging tools. The inclusion of nanoscale technologies with robotic surgical techniques marks a turning point in medicine, capable of addressing tiny anatomical maladies by replacing human hands and macroscale instruments with directed nanoparticles, advanced imagining systems, and pathway mapping. A programmatic, hands free or unassisted robotic surgery advancement was heretofore unimagined.

This new era of nanoscale robotic surgery epitomizes the essence of STEM education and innovation yield. When teaching, Dr. Dellinger blends his patent grants with empiric biology to yield new scientists that learn both innovation and invention. Contrary to many, less than 13% of United States Patent and Trademark inventions come from PhD level scientist and engineers. JSNN was chartered and funded to improve innovations yield in North Carolina and teaching the art of inventing is a science skill.

###

CONTACT:

Terry Earl Brady

Principle at A.T. Research Partners

Email: tearlbrady@gmail.com

Phone: +1-336-217-5163

Address: PO BOX 1639, The Valley, AI AI-2640, British West Indies

[www.atresearchpartners.com]

Image Caption: Dr. Anthony Dellinger focused his research on the impact of fullerene nanomaterials on biological systems and was awarded a Ph.D. from the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering in 2014.

SOURCE: AT Research Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756765/AT-Research-Partners-Issued-Patent-for-Nanoscale-Robotic-Surgery-Changing-the-Future-of-Surgery