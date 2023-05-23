Milton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - Sono-Tek Corp (NASDAQ: SOTK) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Sono-Tek Corp is scheduled to present on June 7th at 11:00 AM PT. CEO Dr. Christopher Coccio & COO Stephen Harshbarger will be leading the presentation.

We invited interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Sono-Tek Corp

Sono-Tek is the World Leader in Ultrasonic Coating Systems and creates a clear alternative to typical coating technologies by combining cutting edge technology, applications expertise, and a true passion for the coating process. We care deeply about our customers' success, and it shows in our dedication to understanding our customers' needs.Sono-Tek designs, builds, installs and services ultrasonic coating systems for R&D through high volume manufacturing operations worldwide. We have replaced or improved thousands of inefficient traditional coating methods in industries such as printed circuit board fluxing, electronics photoresist deposition, medical device coatings, and nanocoatings onto glass and textiles. In recent years, we have introduced our ultrasonic technology into many new markets, including clean energy, by leveraging our unique technologies, vast application knowledge, and strong engineering team. For us, always developing means we are constantly finding new applications that benefit from our unique technology. For more information, please visit www.sono-tek.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

For further information on Sono-Tek Corp:

Stephanie Prince

Investor Relations

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

sono-tek.com